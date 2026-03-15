Mizzou's NCAA Tournament Seed, Opponent, Region Revealed

For the third time in four seasons, Dennis Gates has Missouri dancing.

The Tigers were selected as the 10 seed. Missouri will begin play against 7 seed Miami in St. Louis on Friday.



This marks the first time since 2012-13 that the program has made the Tournament in back-to-back seasons. Last year, the Tigers lost in Round 1 to Drake.

Missouri ended its season with three straight losses, including a 78-72 loss to Kentucky in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament.

West Region Bracket

San Diego

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Long Island

No. 8 Villanova vs. No. 9 Utah State

Portland, Oregon

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 High Point

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Hawai'i

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Texas OR NC State

No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

St. Louis

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 Missouri

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Queens