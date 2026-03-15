Mizzou's NCAA Tournament Seed, Opponent, Region Revealed
In this story:
For the third time in four seasons, Dennis Gates has Missouri dancing.
The Tigers were selected as the 10 seed. Missouri will begin play against 7 seed Miami in St. Louis on Friday.
This marks the first time since 2012-13 that the program has made the Tournament in back-to-back seasons. Last year, the Tigers lost in Round 1 to Drake.
Missouri ended its season with three straight losses, including a 78-72 loss to Kentucky in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament.
West Region Bracket
San Diego
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Long Island
No. 8 Villanova vs. No. 9 Utah State
Portland, Oregon
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 High Point
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Hawai'i
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Texas OR NC State
No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Gonzaga
St. Louis
No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 Missouri
No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Queens
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer for Missouri Tigers on SI, covering the Tigers since 2023. He also has experience reporting on the Green Bay Packers and high school sports. A Belleville, Ill., native, he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.