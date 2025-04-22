Mizzou's Newest Center Could be a Big Missing Piece - The Extra Point
Missouri's transfer portal class appears to be slightly underwhelming, at least on paper.
However, one of those moves might actually end up being a high-impact player. The addition of Arizona State center Shawn Phillips Jr. might not jump out as anything crazy, but the 7-foot, 245- pound Cincinnati native will bring a lot to the Tigers.
One thing Missouri's offense did not have last season was a true rim runner and lob threat. Phillips will bring that exact skillset to the Tiger offense, something they didn't have with either Josh Gray or Peyton Marshall manning the center spot.
Phillips still isn't the most explosive athlete or the best shot-blocker, but the offensive components to his game will make a big impact for Missouri. You can never go wrong having a functional offensive big man down low and there is no doubt that Phillips checks that box.
Based on who's on the current roster, it's a safe assumption to make that Phillips could be a day-one starter. He will presumably start alongside forward Mark Mitchell and can help space the court for Mitchell, who excels at getting downhill toward the rim while using his strength to create space.
Even if he doesn't start, Phillips has power conference experience and will leave a dent on the Tigers' success next season.
Watch the video below as MissouriOnSI basketball reporter Michael Stamps discusses why Missouri's most recent transfer portal addition may be the best of the commitments they earned.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.