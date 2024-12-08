Mizzou Survives Late Kansas Run, Secures Upset Victory Over Top-Ranked Rival
In the 270th annual Border War against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks, the Missouri Tigers did the unthinkable. Missouri walked away with a 76-67 victory over its border rival, giving Mizzou Arena plenty to cheer for.
If Missouri had a checklist on how to beat the No. 1 team in the country, they followed it to a tee in the first half. The Tigers got out to a fast start on offense and forced enough turnovers to go around, garnering momentum early and getting Mizzou Arena behind them. The first-half performance would prove beneficial, given how the final five minutes of the game transpired.
It was always going to be important for the Tigers to get out to a quick start and they did exactly that. Missouri didn't trail at any point in the first half and jumped out to a 39-25 lead by the half's end. Kansas never had any answers on either side of the ball to counteract Missouri and the Jayhawks simply couldn't garner any momentum.
Senior guard Tamar Bates brought a high level of energy and intensity the whole game, but his shotmaking display in the first half was even more impressive. He scored 18 first-half points and did it by getting to the rim, drawing fouls, and knocking down some mid-range jumpers. He finished with NUMBER by the game's end, eventually quieting down in the second half.
It was clear that getting to the free throw line was a part of head coach Dennis Gates' game plan in the first half. The Tigers attempted 16 free throws and made 14, compared to the Jayhawks' three makes on five attempts. Bates and forward Mark Mitchell were the main proprietors in doing so, attempting 14 shots at the charity stripe in the half.
The defensive intensity Missouri presented Kansas with the entire game played a major role in its performance. The Tigers forced 14 first-half turnovers and the energy of Mizzou Arena certainly impacted that. Entry passes to star Jayhawk center Hunter Dickinson scarcely found him and in general, Kansas had many unforced errors.
Not letting Kansas get out to a hot start in the second half was vital for Missouri. The Jayhawks went on a run to open the second part of its last matchup against Creighton, making them work for its victory.
Fortunately for Missouri, Bates was not letting that happen at first. A steal, score and drawn foul from Bates caused arguably the loudest crowd pop of the game. That play itself was great prevention from Kansas going on a run.
A three-point play from forward K.J. Adams and a triple from Dickinson hushed the Missouri faithful a little. Dickinson found a floater shortly after on a second-chance play. This made the lead 57-41 with 11:53 to play, giving the Jayhawks the most momentum they’d had all game. This 15-0 run from the Jayhawks brought a once-large lead to only nine points.
Veteran guard Tony Perkins broke the scoring drought for the Tigers with a much-needed bucket. A missed layup from Kansas guard David Coit gave the ball right back to the Tigers, which resulted in a one-for-two trip to the free throw line, courtesy of center Josh Gray.
The physicality of this battle saw a significant increase during the final 10 minutes. Scoring decreased and turnovers saw an increase, with the shot selection of both teams becoming questionable.
Even with a lead, there was an uncomfortable sense of anxiety littered throughout the arena. Missouri was still searching for a momentum-boosting play and they eventually found it. Gray, who’d only attempted one three up until that point, drilled one. That momentum was short-lived, as the Jayhawks found themselves within five points.
When a three-point play from point guard Dajuan Harris cut the lead to only two points, the Tigers needed a response in the worst way imaginable. Again, they found it from the perimeter. Mitchell hit a three from the left corner, extending the Tigers lead to five.
This game was all about responses in the second half for Missouri and they were fortunate to have players step up. Despite a late and scary run from the Jayhawks, Missouri fended off its biggest rival for a massive early-season upset.