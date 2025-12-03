Live Blog of Mizzou at Notre Dame in the ACC/SEC Challenge
Missouri is set to take on Notre Dame in the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday night. Missouri has won its game in each of the first two editions of the challenge, while Notre Dame lost its two.
This blog will inlcude live updates and analysis as the Tigers take on the Fighting Irish. Refresh for the newest updates.
Live Updates
END OF HALF: Missouri 40, Notre Dame 33
A part from the extracurricular drama, Jacob Crews has taken over this game for Missouri. He's up to 14 points, including 3 makes from 3-point range. He also had a good defensive shot contest in the paint and a physical layup on offense.
After a hot start on 3-point shots, Notre Dame is shooting below its average for 3-point percentage. The Fighting Irish shot 22.2% from that range in the half, below their 34.9% average.
- After a technical foul minutes ago, officials are reviewing an altercation between Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry and guard Anthony Robinson II. Robinson was talking to a Notre Dame player before Shrewsberry pointed to Robinson while looking at the refs and yellling as he walked off the court.
- Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry is called for a technical foul, leading to three free throws from Jacob Crews, two of which were made.
4:00 - Missouri 32, Notre Dame 25
Mark Mitchell has reached his flow for Missouri with driving inside offensively and physical defense. He's up to 13 points and two rebounds on the game.
08:17 - Missouri 26, Notre Dame 19
Missouri has erupted on both sides of the ball, going on a 11-2 scoring run in the last two minutes. Ant Robinson has been a force defensively, turning two steals into dunks. Jacob Crews is also hot from deep range, scoring two 3-point shots in the last three minutes.
15:11 - Missouri 4, Notre Dame 10
Notre Dame is dictating a fast pace early on, and Missouri's offense is struggling to keep up. The Fighting Irish have made 2 of their 5 3-point attempts and are playing tight defense.
Starters
Missouri
Notre Dame
G Anthony Robinson II
G Markus Burton
G Sebastian Mack
G Jalen Haralson
F Jevon Porter
G Braeden Shrewsberry
F Mark Mitchell
F Garrett Sundra
C Shawn Phillips Jr.
Carson Towt
How to Watch
Who: Missouri (8-0) at Notre Dame (5-3)
What: Missouri's eighth game of the regular season (second road game)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.
Where: Purcell Pavilion
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
SiriusXM: Channel 383 (Missouri), Channel 380 (Notre Dame)
Series: Missouri leads 7-2
ACC/SEC Challenge Schedule
All Times CT
Dec. 2
- No. 13 Tennessee at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN2
- Texas A&M at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPNU
- Virginia Tech at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network
- Oklahoma at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. ACC Network
- No. 15 Florida at No. 4 Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
- Missouri at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPNU
- Miami at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., SEC Network
- Georgia at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACC Network
- No. 16 North Carolina at No. 18 Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 3
- No. 6 Louisville at No. 25 Arkansas, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
- Clemson at No. 12 Alabama, 6:15 p.m., ESPNU
- LSU at Boston College, 6:15 p.m., ACC Network
- NC State at No. 20 Auburn, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Virginia at Texas, 8:15 p.m. ESPNU
- SMU at No. 17 Vanderbilt, 8:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 8:15 p.m., ACC Network