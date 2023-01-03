Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds

The Tigers hit the road to take on another ranked SEC opponent in the Razorbacks.

The Missouri Tigers are rolling on the court lately, and will look to keep that momentum going against another ranked SEC opponent in the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks.

After a blowout loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, the Tigers have bounced back with three straight wins, with their last two being dominant wins over teams that were in the Top 25 at the time of the game.

Leading the way for the Tigers in their back-to-back wins over Illinois and Kentucky has been forward Kobe Brown, who scored 30 points in both games with 31 and 30 respectively.

The Tigers high flying offense is averaging a whopping 88.8 points per game, while the Razorbacks have been stout on the defensive end and are holding opponents to 61.8 points per game.

As for the Razorbacks, they are looking to get back on track after LSU handed them an upset loss to open conference play. This should be a heavyweight fight between two Top 20 teams, one that has potential to be one of the best games of the season.

Now here is everything you need to know about the Tigers' Wednesday night matchup against the Razorbacks, from how to watch to betting odds for the game.

Game Information: Missouri Tigers (12-1 / 1-0 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2 / 0-2 SEC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR

TV/Streaming: SEC Network

Radio: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

