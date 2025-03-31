Mizzou to Host Charlotte Transfer on Visit
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers are expected to host Charlotte transfer guard Nik Graves on a visit from April 11-12, according to the Portal Report.
Graves is currently on a visit with the Creighton Bluejays and is also expected to visit LSU around the same timeframe. The junior guard averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season for the 49ers in the American Athletic Conference.
This was a breakout season for Graves with Charlotte, being his third year with the team. He averaged 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during his sophomore campaign, with his rebounding and scoring averages seeing a large increase this season. However, with more shot volume this year, his shooting efficiency saw a drop-off. He went from shooting 45.5% from the field during the 2023-24 season to 41.7% most recently.
Graves' 2024-25 season was highlighted by a 32-point performance against East Carolina late in the season. Despite losing 78-76, Graves shot 50% from three and went 9-for-16 from the field. He also went for 31 points in an early-season double-overtime victory over Murray State. In total, he recorded 11 games this season where he went for 20 points or more.
The Tigers already have one addition in the transfer portal, coming from Loyola Marymount forward and Missouri legacy Jevon Porter. He presents as a direct replacement for junior forward Aidan Shaw, who entered the transfer portal shortly before the commitment of Graves.
So far, Gates and his staff have reached out to plenty of players, with an emphasis on adding more wing and guard production. Names like UCLA's Sebastian Mack, East Tennessee State's Quimari Peterson and Long Beach State's Devin Askew all seem like potential additions Missouri could be inching toward landing, but nothing has happened yet. However, it is clear that Gates is looking to add more guards.
