Mizzou Women's Basketball Shakes Up Rotation vs Washington State
Missouri entered the season with the intention of playing the game fast. Kellie Harper's vision took a fatal blow when expected starting point guard Averi Kroenke went down with a season-ending injury before the first game even took place. Since then, the Tigers have struggled to find their identity, and after a recent thrashing at home by Troy, Missouri may be sorting things out.
After playing its fastest-paced matchup of the year, and ultimately getting run out of their own gym, the Tigers had to turn around and play one of the slowest-paced teams in the country. Missouri showed its versatility and even its strengths when slowing the game down. Harper's squad assembled its lowest scoring point total of the season, but still pulled out the victory, bullying Washington State at its own game for the 71- 55 victory.
The Kroenke injury led to Lisa Thompson being inserted into a starting guard role, but the clash in chemistry was evident in the first few weeks of play. Grace Slaghter was expected to be the offensive focal point with uncertainty surrounding Missouri's transfers. However, Shannon Dowell and Jordana Reisma have proved to be crucial assets to the Tigers' starting lineups. Dowell has emerged as the Tigers' top scorer while Resima takes position as their go-to inside presence on either side of the ball.
Among the top contributors off the bench have been Chloe Sotell and Jayla Smith. Either player has been slowly carving out their respective roles since debuting with the Tigers this season. Sotell showed flashes as a reliable scorer while filling in the gaps while playing alongside the starters.
On Sunday, Sotell earned her first starting nod for Missouri. She did not disappoint, showcasing her playmaking capabilities and leading the team with five assists. The Tigers have lacked the the presence of a capable passer this season, often leading to a one dimensional offense.
With Sotell elevated to the starting role, Smith was the first Tiger off the bench. Sotell and Smith played 32 and 27 minutes respectively, both of which are season highs. The duo stood out in the elevated roles, supplementing the play of Missouri's stars and thwarting the Cougars at the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Showcase in Orlando, Fla.
In the opening frame of the contest, Missouri got a feel for its opponent before striking with an 8-0 for the early advantage. The quick stretch was sparked right after Smith checked into the game. She scored a swift bucket before responding on the other end, blocking a three-point attempt from the Cougars. The short run rallied Missouri, and just before the first-quarter buzzer, Slaughter drained a triple to give Missouri a 21-13 lead.
Missouri offered much of the same in the second while extending the lead to as much as 16 points. Dowell and Smith displayed excellent chemistry, trading buckets for Missouri. While embarking on separate runs of seven and 10 consecutive points, the Tigers began pulling away. In the second period, both players went perfect from the field, hitting all five combined attempts from the floor, all four from the free throw line and either player knocking down a 3-pointer.
The Cougars' lone scoring threat was Eleanora Villa, who hit two triples in the second half, but the lack of help from her supporting cast made the comeback seem unlikely. Villa's 24 points led all players. Missouri maintained its cushion throughout the second half, coasting to the controlling victory.
Dowell posted her third straight 20-point outing, leading Missouri with 20 points exactly on an 8-10 clip while posting a double-double with 10 rebounds. Smith followed with 16 of her own — a new season high. Slaughter and Reisma each scored in double figures with 13 and 11, respectively with Reisma hitting her first career triple. Slaughter also nabbed six boards, and Reisma added 9. Sotell, in her new role, totaled 9 points and six rebounds, along with a 5-to-0 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Missouri will stick around in the sunshine state for the holiday and face Bradley in Black Friday showdown at 12:30 p.m. in Fort Myers at the Sunshine Credit Union Arena on day one of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.