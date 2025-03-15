Mizzou Central

No. 2 Florida's Offensive Barrage Knocks No. 7 Missouri Out of SEC Tournament

The Gators jumped on the shorthanded Tigers from the opening tip and avenged their regular season loss to Missouri.

Joe Gaither

Mar 14, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) shoots a three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) shoots a three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- No. 2 Florida (28-4, 14-4) showed no signs of rust in their opening game in Nashville as the Gators blitzed No. 7 Missouri (22-11, 10-8) in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament 95-81.

The Tigers fell into a 10-0 deficit to open the game and could never climb out. Florida shot 82 percent from the floor in the opening half making seven-of-14 from beyond the arc to take a 50-37 lead into the break.

Missouri didn't shoot poorly in the first frame, converting 63 percent from the field, but the Tigers struggled from deep making just two-of-11, and gave up easy looks defensively to contribute to the deficit.

Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. led all scorers with 18 points and chipped in six assists for good measure making three 3-point shots. Alijah Martin nipped right at his heels with 17, while Will Richard added 17 with three 3-point makes.

Missouri acquitted itself well despite not having Mark Mitchell in the lineup. The junior averages 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds a game and his absence was evident as the Tigers struggled with the Gators' physical presence inside and missed his scoring.

The Tigers shot near its season average, forced the Gators into 16 turnovers, and matched them on the glass, but couldn't overcome Florida's deadly 3-point shooting.

Anthony Robinson II hit a jump shot with 13:14 left in the game to cap a 14-2 Tigers run and close Florida's lead to four points. Unfortunately, that was as close as Missouri could make it as Florida answered every score with one of their own.

Tamar Bates led Missouri's scoring effort with 16 points, while Tony Perkins chipped in 13 , Robinson II 13 , and Caleb Grill 11

The Tigers return to Columbia and will watch Selection Sunday to find out their NCAA Tournament fate.

