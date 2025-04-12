Podcast: Mizzou Loses Out on Top Portal Targets, Spring Football Takeaways
The Missouri Tigers' men's basketball season and spring football practices both ended in March, but April might as well be the busiest month of news to follow for both programs.
The chaos of the transfer portal has taken no break, even if Dennis Gates' staff has been patient with making additions. The picture of the roster is becoming more clear though, with the moves the program isn't making speaking perhaps even louder than the ones they have made so far.
The football spring transfer portal opens April 16, with some Missouri players already entering the portal. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke to the media Tuesday to give a breakdown of where the roster is at after spring practices, and what moves the team will be making to look through the upcoming portal window.
To recap it all, Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps, reporters for MissouriTigersOnSI gave their thoughts on the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. First, the two discuss what targets are still out there for the men's basketball team, and if there was any real interest in Jayden Quaintance and Kyan Evans. Then, the two give their main takeaways from watching spring practices, and some top competitions to watch heading into the fall.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.