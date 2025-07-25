Predicting Mizzou Basketball's Starting Lineups: The Extra Point
Missouri on SI basketball reporter Killian Wright breaks down a potential 2025-2026 starting lineup for the Missouri Tigers
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Six Missouri Tigers started at least 15 games for Dennis Gates last season, as he deployed two variations of a starting lineup that consisted of Anthony Robinson II, Tamar Bates, Tony Perkins, Mark Mitchell and either Trent Pierce or Josh Gray.
Graduate senior Caleb Grill was the sixth man, but played a team second-highest 26.3 minutes per game, receiving starter minutes for the majority of the year. Five-star freshman Annor Boateng also started seven games, but only eclipsed double-digit minutes in two of those games.
Of that group, Bates, Perkins, Gray and Grill either departed to the NBA or ran out of eligibility over the offseason, meaning Gates will have to find a new starting lineup.
As Mitchell and Robinson were recently named team captains for the upcoming season, along with starting every game of last season, it's safe to say they're locks for the starting lineup. After that, there's no guarantees for who fills out the remaining three slots.
Given Gates' history of running multiple ball-handlers in the starting lineup, Sebastian Mack is a good bet to play alongside Robinson in the backcourt, easing some of the pressure off of the SEC All-Defensive honoree.
Trent Pierce, who started 19 games last season, logically slots in at the forward position, as many expect him to take a leap for his junior campaign. He'll have competition in the form of sharpshooter Jacob Crews and Columbia native Jevon Porter, but Pierce's experience as a starter in the Southeastern Conference is valuable and gives him an edge.
For the last spot, Shawn Phillips Jr. likely mans down the center spot to open the season, playing the role of a more dynamic Gray to give the Tigers a traditional center. Phillips' experience and surefire rim-protection makes him a safe option, but 7-foot-5 redshirt freshman Trent Burns could be enticing if he exceeds expectations.
Primary starting lineup
G: Anthony Robinson II
G: Sebastian Mack
F: Trent Pierce
F: Mark Mitchell
C: Shawn Phillips Jr.
Both Burns and Boateng could be fun options in non-conference games for a different look in the starting five, but still have much to prove before earning a full-time starting job. It's impossible to rule out, but it's likely Gates leans toward his veterans instead.
If there were to be a change in the starting lineup —similar to how Gates swapped Gray for the small-ball option of Pierce last season — it would likely be to bench the center in Phillips or Burns in favor of a forward like Porter or Crews, and running Mitchell as a small-ball five.
Small-ball starting lineup
G: Anthony Robinson II
G: Sebastian Mack
F: Jacob Crews / Jevon Porter
F: Trent Pierce
F: Mark Mitchell
If the Tigers wanted to attempt to replicate Grill's success as a sixth man last season, they could opt to move Mack to the bench in favor of sophomore guard T.O. Barrett, but still have Mack contribute heavy minutes. He'd be the best ball-handler and on-ball scorer with the second unit, and could carry those units while Barrett plays a complementary role in the starting five.
The super sixth-man lineup:
G: Anthony Robinson II
G: T.O. Barrett
F: Trent Pierce
F: Mark Mitchell
C: Shawn Phillips Jr.
Sixth man: Sebastian Mack
The Tigers have lineup versatility to work with next season, but expect these three looks to be what they lean on the most.