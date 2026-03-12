Previewing the Postseason on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Missouri basketball is set to begin its postseason Thursday by taking on 9-seeded Kentucky in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament.
The Tigers should feel safe about their chances to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but a win over the Wildcats could let the Tigers avoid having to play in a play-in game to make it to the field of 64.
To preview the postseason for the Tigers, Missouri basketball reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. The two discussed their thoughts on the Tigers' finish to the regular season, how they've improved throughout the season, how they matchup with Kentucky, and what they need to do in order to win games in the postseason.
You can watch or listen to the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Full SEC Tournament Schedule
Wednesday
Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky won 87-82 over No.16 LSU
Game 2:No. 12 Auburn won 79 to 61 over No. 13 Mississippi State
Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas, 6 p.m.
Game 4: No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma, 25 minutes after the conclusion of Game 3
Thursday
Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 8 Missouri, 11:30 a.m.
Game 6: No. 12 Auburn vs. 5 Tennessee, 25 minutes after the conclusion of Game 5
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 7 Georgia, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 6 Texas A&M, 25 minutes after the conclusion of Game 7
Friday
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 1 Florida, Noon
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 25 minutes after the conclusion of Game 9
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. 2 Alabama, 6 p.m.
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. 3 Arkansas 25 minutes after the conclusion of Game 11
Saturday
Semifinal Game 1: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, Noon
Semifinal Game 2: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 25 minutes after the conclusion of Semifinal Game 1
Sunday, March 15
SEC Championship: Winner of Semifinal Game 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal Game 2, Noon
