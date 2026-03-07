What Seed Will Mizzou Have in the SEC Tournament? Live Updates

After Missouri's loss in overtime to No. 20 Arkansas, the Tigers are no longer in contention for one of the top four seeds in the SEC Tournament. The range of possibilities for the Tigers is wide and dependent on what happens across the conference for the rest of the day.

With a few wins from other teams, the Tigers are still right in the race to earn a top-eight seed in order to earn a first-round bye in the tournament.

In the SEC Tournament, Missouri will have the chance to boost its seeding for the NCAA Tournament if it can capture more of the upsets it managed to during the regular season. Those upsets have put Missouri in good position to benefit from head-to-head tiebreakers when it comes to SEC standings, with the Tigers having wins over three teams that they could potentially be tied with in conference record.



But, two of the other teams that Missouri could end up being tied with have wins over the Tigers.

Follow this post throughout the afternoon to keep up with results across the conference and how they could impact Missouri's SEC seeding.

SEC Schedule

South Carolina won 64-61 at Ole Miss

No. 24 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Tennessee at 1 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m.

No. 5 Florida at Kentucky at 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU at 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas at 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at No. 16 Alabama at 7:30 p.m.

What would benefit Missouri's positioning?

Tennessee win over Vanderbilt

Mississippi State win over Georgia

Florida win over Kentucky

LSU win over Texas A&M

Oklahoma win over Texas

Missouri earns this seed if...

6 seed: Kentucky, Texas A&M, Texas and Georgia all lose



7 seed: Three of those four teams lose, the other one wins



8 seed: Two of those four teams lose, the other two win



9 seed: One of those four teams loses, the other three win



10 seed: All four of those teams win

SEC Tournament Picture

Missouri Head-to-Head wins:

Florida

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Texas A&M

Kentucky

Auburn

Oklahoma (1-1)

Mississippi State (2-0)

South Carolina

Missouri Head-to-Head losses:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Texas

Oklahoma (1-1)

Ole Miss

LSU

Saturday SEC Updates

3:30 p.m. - Vanderbilt wins over Tennessee

Missouri is now out of contention to earn the fifth seed.

3 p.m. - Vanderbilt leads Tennessee 55-44 with 11:42 remaining

Had Missouri beat Arkansas, the Tigers would've wanted a Vanderbilt win in this game. But with Missouri's loss, the Tigers are instead competing with the Commodores for positioning. Missouri will hope the Volunteers can pull off a comeback.

Conference Standings - 3 p.m.