Report: Mizzou to Hire Kellie Harper as Next Women's Basketball Head Coach
Former Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Kellie Harper will be hired by as the next head coach of the Missouri Tigers women's basketball program, according to a report Mitchell Northam.
This comes weeks after the Tigers parted ways with Robin Pingeton, who spent 15 years with Missouri. Harper was fired from her role as the head coach of the Lady Vols on April 1, 2024.
Harper spent five years at Tennessee before her eventual firing. She led her team to four NCAA tournament appearances, with a record of 108-52 in her five-year stint. Before that, she spent six seasons as the head coach at Missouri State, four at NC State and five at Western Carolina. Four years as an assistant coach with Auburn and Chattanooga led her to her first head coaching role.
In her career, she's racked up a record of 393-260. Her stint with the Missouri State Bears in the Missouri Valley Conference is arguably the most impressive, leading the Bears as an 11-seed to the Sweet 16 during the 2018-19 season.
Missouri State started off that season 1-7 and ultimately ended with a 20-9 record, running through the conference with ease. Her impressive single season helped deliver the conference Coach of the Year award to her, a signal of an impressive turn-around. Harper also won the Kay Yow Coach of the Year award that season.
Harper brought the Bears one other NCAA tournament appearance in 2016 and aided in Missouri State finishing top-three for five-straight seasons.
As for the Tigers, they struggled this most recent season. After finishing with a 14-18 record and No. 13 in the conference standings that followed up an 11-19 season the year before, Missouri had compounded two poor seasons in a row.
Missouri now has a change in leadership and Athletic Director Laird Veatch has found the woman for the head coaching job. Harper has Southeastern Conference experience and has won in the state of Missouri in her past.