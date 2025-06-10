Ranking the 3 Best Offenses Mizzou Will Face in 2025
There are plenty of incredible offensive units set to take the field in 2025 in the Southeastern Conference, many of which the Missouri Tigers are slated to face off with. The SEC has long been loaded with talented offensive firepower and this coming season is no different, despite plenty of new faces.
Plenty of tests are coming for a new Missouri defense, one with plenty of fresh faces and new players at important positions. From a shiny new defensive end room to a rebuilt linebacking core, Missouri's defense will have some interesting decisions to make and battles to fight.
Here's a look at the three most talented offenses the Tigers will take on this coming season.
1. Texas A&M
At the top of the list of the most competitive offenses is the Mike Elko-led Texas A&M Aggies. A combination of elite transfer portal additions and all-conference returners will make for one of the best offenses in the entire country.
The offense is led by coordinator Collin Klein and quarterback Marcel Reed, the leaders of this offense are as good as you will find. Reed, when healthy, was very good last season. He recorded 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games. Reed was also dynamic on the ground, posting 547 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Reed will have plenty of options, as well. The Aggies added NC State receiver Kevin Concepcion and Mississippi State receiver Mario Craver. Concepcion was in a struggling Wolfpack offense last season, but was dynamic when the ball was in his hands. Craver was only a true freshman and has plenty of time to grow, joining plenty of talented receivers already on Texas A&M's roster.
The combination of Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels at the running back spot, along with Ar'maj Adams-Reed and Chase Bisontis, among others on the offensive line, will make the ground game threatening as well. The Aggies have all the tools needed on offense to be successful, most of which were on the roster last year.
2. South Carolina
The Gamecocks have one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks in the country in LaNorris Sellers. He lit up Missouri last season with 353 yards and five touchdowns, which was arguably the best game of his career to date. That was a raw version of Sellers and now, with more hype and preparation than ever, Sellers should be expected to play even better.
Outside of Sellers, most of the offense is made up of returning players. There are only two potential new faces on the offensive line, center Boaz Stanley and guard Rodney Newsom Jr., but the rest were all on the team last year.
Arguably, the best new face on the offense is running back Rahsul Faison from Utah State, who, if eligible, could be one of the best running backs in the SEC.
Receivers Nyck Harbor and Jared Brown, both of whom had excellent games against Missouri in their home win last season, also return to the roster. There is no shortage of offensive threats the Tigers will face with South Carolina, but most of them are ones Missouri's defense has already seen and knows how to prepare for.
3. Auburn
Auburn has turned into a high school recruiting juggernaut and that has now turned into the case with the transfer portal. Head coach Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff managed to pull in some of the best portal talent, especially on offense, setting them up for one of the best in the conference.
At the head of that is Oklahoma transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold. He had his fair share of rough moments last season, especially against Missouri. But he's still young and entering his third season of college football, should have plenty of room for growth.
One of the best transfer portal additions in the nation was Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who recorded 754 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his true sophomore season last year. He joins a receiving corps of Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson, giving Arnold plenty of options.
Adding Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy to the offensive line also helps. Chaplin was ranked as the second-best tackle in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, making for what should be an instant impact role. Murphy also had moments of great football with USC and still should play right away for the Tigers.