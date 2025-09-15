Sophie Cunningham Talks Meaning of Induction to Mizzou Hall of Fame
Missouri women's basketball alumna Sophie Cunningham was officially inducted into the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, joining five other prominent Tigers in the 2025 class.
Cunningham, a Columbia native, spent four seasons with Missouri from 2015 to 2019. But she has been a Tiger her entire life.
"I grew up 10 minutes down the road," Cunningham said ahead of the induction. "My whole family played sports here at Mizzou, and so just to be here and to have this honor, felt like all your hard work is paid off."
Given her Columbia roots, Cunningham always knew she wanted to be a Tiger.
"I bleed black and gold to the core," Cunningham said. "It's part of the reason why I committed here in the eighth grade. I didn't care who offered me, I knew I wanted to come here. I wanted to put women's basketball on the map, and that's exactly what our teams did."
Cunningham's Tigers made the NCAA Tournament in each of her four seasons with the program, the second-longest consecutive streak with tournament appearances. In 2017-2018, with Cunningham, the Tigers also reached No.11 in the AP Top 25, tying the third-highest rank in program history.
Cunningham also brought in individual hardware, earning All-SEC First Team honors in her final three seasons.
"I feel blessed," Cunningham said. "Blessed with the platform, blessed for the teams that I got to play here with. And again, it's not just me, it's the teams I wouldn't be here [without]."
One of those teams, her 2017-2018 squad, was responsible for what she cited as one of her favorite memories at the school. On Feb. 18, 2018, the No. 13-ranked Tigers hosted the No. 11-ranked Volunteers, setting up a premier matchup in Columbia that set an attendance record of 11,092 fans.
"I just remember, I think there was like 3.7 seconds left in the game, they missed a free throw," Cunningham said. "Jordan Frericks got the rebound. They fouled her, and I was at half court, and I just turned and just let out of screams. I just felt like my whole childhood, my dreams were made right then and there."
Cunningham's time at Missouri was memorable, but she's remained an active alumna of the school. Cunningham was vital in Missouri women's basketball's search for a new head coach, which eventually ended up being Kellie Harper. Cunningham believes in Harper's ability to lead the program.
"I think she's a heck of a coach," Cunningham said. "She's going to do great things here. She knows what the Columbia community is about. Played against her for four years, and so we know a lot about each other, her assistants I played against, and they're some great women who are going to make a great impact on these young athletes."
Part of Harper's appeal is her ability to connect with her players beyond the court, something that Cunningham values and understands.
"She's just a strong woman who wants to empower young females," Cunningham said. "I think at the end of the day, when you have a coach who not only cares about the wins and losses, but about who you are as a human."
While Cunningham's time with Missouri has been monumental, she's still looking forward to what's next.
"Mizzou just taught me how to give back to community," Cunningham said. "They gave me and my family so much. And for those young boys and girls that came to our games like, that's what I remember, that's what I cherish, is inspiring that next generation to come and do something great."