This Trait Could Be Key Part of Identity for Mizzou WBB: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri On SI basketball reporter Killian Wright breaks down the role he expects the transition game to be a part of Tigers' women's basketball under Kellie Harper.
It's no secret that the 2025-2026 season marks the start of a new era for Missouri women's basketball, as the program will be without former head coach Robin Pingeton for the first time in 15 seasons. Taking her place is a seasoned veteran in Kellie Harper, who's preparing for her 21st season as head coach, and her first with the Missouri Tigers.
She's brought in seven new transfers, along with retaining five players from the previous regime, including Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke. As the team advances further into the offseason, they begin to gel, and perhaps form a collective identity.
One thing it's clear Harper is looking to build her team around is the transition game, trying to runn teams off the floor.
The Mizzou women's basketball social media accounts have introduced a series in which Harper breaks down what each Tiger can bring to the rotation. In almost every video in the series, one of the first traits she mentions about the player is either their athleticism, ability to turn defense into offense or ability to run in transition.
"I think the first thing we look at, is the ability for players to play in transition," Harper said in the video for Saniah Tyler, a transfer from Kentucky.
She mentions the same trait in her breakdown of Jordana Reisma, a transfer from Cleveland State.
The same goes for her breakdown of Rutgers transfer combo guard Lisa Thompson.
"Lisa's gonna be able to start our break. She's gonna be able to get the ball down the court to our rim-runners and to our wings that are spotting up," Harper said. "Lisa can also get downhill, get all the way to the paint, and finish."
The trend continues with other Tigers as well.
Harper on face of the program, Grace Slaughter: "Has an ability to get downhill and use a variety of moves to score around the basket."
On Pepperdine transfer guard Chloe Sotell: "We're gonna be asking her to do this; push the tempo, find opportunities in transition."
On transfer wing Jayla Smith: "Her athleticism really gives her opportunities to turn defense into offense."
In breakdowns of other Tigers that Harper may not directly mention running in transition, she still highlights aspects of their game that are clear complements to the athletic wings and guards running the court – such as 3-point shooting and connective reads.
It seems the Tigers are working to find their identity under Harper, with the transition game being a focal point.