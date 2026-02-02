Two Mizzou Basketball Signees Make McDonalds All-American Roster
Two Missouri Tigers signees have made the 2026 McDonald's All-American roster, per their social media. Composite five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. and composite five-star forward Toni Bryant were the two Missouri signees to make the team.
Crowe is ranked as the seventh-best player in the country, according to composite rankings. The Inglewood, California, native is the third-best combo guard in the nation and the second-best player in his home state. Crowe was recruited by nearly every Power 5 program in the nation and committed to the Tigers on July 18.
Bryant is the No. 20 player in the country, according to composite rankings. He's from Orlando and recently transferred to Southeastern Prep, being ranked the fourth-best player in the state and the fifth-best power forward.
The last Missouri commit or signee to make a McDonald's All-American team was current Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. According to 247Sports, Porter is still the highest-ranked recruit in Missouri basketball history. Crowe is currently the second and Bryant is the third.
2026 McDonalds All-American Roster
East
Lattrell Allmond
Darius Bivins
Bruce Branch III
Toni Bryant
Jasiah Jervis
Taylen Kinney
Darius Ratliff
Adonis Ratliff
Jaxon Richardson
Deron Rippey Jr.
Jordan Smith Jr.
Anthony Thompson
West
Maximo Adams
JJ Andrews
Christian Collins
Quinn Costello
Jason Crowe Jr.
Arafan Diane
Caleb Gaskins
Austin Goosby
Caleb Holt
Brandon McCoy
Tyran Stokes
Cameron Williams
