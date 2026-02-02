Two Mizzou Basketball Signees Make McDonalds All-American Roster

Two Missouri Tigers signees have made the 2026 McDonald's All-American roster, per their social media. Composite five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. and composite five-star forward Toni Bryant were the two Missouri signees to make the team.

congrats to the class of 2026! pic.twitter.com/GlT5fGSSxT — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) February 2, 2026

Crowe is ranked as the seventh-best player in the country, according to composite rankings. The Inglewood, California, native is the third-best combo guard in the nation and the second-best player in his home state. Crowe was recruited by nearly every Power 5 program in the nation and committed to the Tigers on July 18.



Bryant is the No. 20 player in the country, according to composite rankings. He's from Orlando and recently transferred to Southeastern Prep, being ranked the fourth-best player in the state and the fifth-best power forward.

The last Missouri commit or signee to make a McDonald's All-American team was current Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. According to 247Sports, Porter is still the highest-ranked recruit in Missouri basketball history. Crowe is currently the second and Bryant is the third.

2026 McDonalds All-American Roster

East



Lattrell Allmond

Darius Bivins

Bruce Branch III

Toni Bryant

Jasiah Jervis

Taylen Kinney

Darius Ratliff

Adonis Ratliff

Jaxon Richardson

Deron Rippey Jr.

Jordan Smith Jr.

Anthony Thompson



West



Maximo Adams

JJ Andrews

Christian Collins

Quinn Costello

Jason Crowe Jr.

Arafan Diane

Caleb Gaskins

Austin Goosby

Caleb Holt

Brandon McCoy

Tyran Stokes

Cameron Williams

