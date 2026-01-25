Tipoff Time Changed for Mizzou’s Game at Alabama

Missouri basketball’s game at No. 17 Alabama on Tuesday has been moved up to 7 p.m., the Alabama athletics program announced Sunday morning.

The game was originally set to tip off at 8 p.m. The game is still expected to be broadcast on the SEC Network.



It will be Missouri's 10th trip to Coleman Coliseum, where the Tigers have only won once, winning in January of 2018. The Tigers are 2-4 this season when away from home.

Alabama will be coming off a home loss to Tennessee, with the Crimson Tide falling 79-73 after holding a 22-12 lead in the first half.



Missouri will be hitting the road after a week at home, losing to No. 21 Georgia but then hitting two buzzer-beaters to take down Oklahoma in overtime.

