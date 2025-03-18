Who is Mizzou's X-Factor in March Madness? - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Michael Stamps evaluates one player who could make a difference for the Tigers in March Madness.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers are still in the midst of an offensive drought, despite a recent SEC tournament win over Mississippi State. After being selected as a six-seed in March Madness to take on the 11-seed Drake Bulldogs, someone has to step up on both sides of the ball to deliver a round-one win for the Tigers.
There are plenty of guys who are capable of being spark plugs on offense. One that could make a difference is sophomore point guard Ant Robinson II, who broke out early in the year for the Tigers and has been mostly consistent at the position.
What's nice about Robinson is that offense translates to defense. He's averaging two steals and 9.2 points per game this season, which go hand-in-hand. His style of offense also helps the team, focusing more on getting to the free-throw line and scoring in the paint and mid-range areas instead of the perimeter.
Three-point shots have been an area of weakness for Missouri recently, which is exactly why Robinson could end up a key scoring contributor in round one against Drake. If he can stay out of foul trouble and stay on the court, Robinson's presence should be impactful.
The Tigers tip off against Drake at 6:35 p.m. CT on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.