Mizzou’s Comeback Against Kentucky Falls Short, Eliminated in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dennis Gates stood at half court, staring as the Kentucky bench waved Missouri out of the SEC Tournament in Music City.

The Tigers lost in their first game of the SEC Tournament, falling 78-72 to No. 9 seed Kentucky in Round 2 on Thursday. The loss creates more questions for the Tigers entering Selection Sunday. With three straight losses to end the season, a trip to Dayton, Ohio, for a play-in game is certainly a possibility for the Tigers.

A critical six-point swing in the 14th minute of the half put the Tigers far behind again. Guard T.O. Barrett attempted a 3 from the left corner that bounced off the backboard, then Colin Chandler responded by sinking a 3 of his own.

Missouri managed to take a 70-69 lead in the final four minutes after Mark Mitchell made a free throw, but the Wildcats managed to make more shots in the final minutes.

Entering the final minute trailing by three, the ball was tipped out of Mitchell’s hands and out of bounds on the Tigers’ first possession of the final minute. Kentucky’s Kam Aberdeen then pump faked a 3 to open up a lane for him to drive inside and send a layup through to extend the Wildcats’ lead to five.

The fact that the finish was as close as it ended up being was surprising, considering the Tigers trailed by 16 early in the second half.

That was a result of the fact that for most of the first half, Missouri’s offense looked out of sync. The Tigers gave up four turnovers in the first five minutes. In January, Missouri was able to beat Kentucky with physicality, scoring 40 points in the paint. Thursday, it was apparent early that Kentucky would give the Tigers a taste of their own medicine.

Missouri will find out the rest of its postseason fate Sunday when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed. The loss to the Wildcats may require the Tigers to make a trip to Dayton, Ohio, for a play-in game to earn a spot in the field of 64.

