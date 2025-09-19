Who's Next up for Mizzou Basketball Recruiting: The Extra Point
Missouri Tigers basketball has been on an all-time heater in its recruiting efforts, landing five-star class of 2026 prospects Jason Crowe Jr. and Toni Bryant in recent months –– the second and third-highest ranked commitments in program history.
Head coach Dennis Gates has proven to be an elite recruiter through both the transfer portal and in the high school scene, and there's no signs pointing to his success slowing down any time soon.
While the staff's top priority is likely centered around the upcoming 2025-2026 season, staying active on the recruiting scene remains important as ever. So which potential future Tigers are up next on Gates' recruiting trail?
Aidan Chronister
Chronister is a four-star wing out of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and poses as one of the best 3-point shooters in the class of 2026. He's the No.-28-ranked small forward in the nation, and the No.-2-ranked player in the state of Arkansas.
Chronister is currently scheduled for an official visit to Missouri Sept. 20, marking his second official visit of his career, having visited Wake Forest Sept. 11. The Tigers were the third program to offer Chronister, dating back to July 5, 2023.
Standing at 6-foot-7, Chronister's combination of size and 3-point shooting would make for an elite addition to the Tigers' fast-paced offense in recent seasons –– a pattern that looks to be continued with Crowe Jr. and Bryant.
3-point specialist Caleb Grill made his way to the NBA following a monster senior season with Missouri, so if Chronister has dreams of making the association, Missouri's proven capable of getting his archetype there.
Cameron Barnes
Barnes is the nation's No.-66-ranked player, and the No.-12-ranked power forward. Barnes transferred to Link Academy over the summer, where current Tiger T.O. Barrett attended for part of his high school days.
Barnes took an unofficial visit to Missouri Aug. 28, but has no official visits scheduled for any schools yet. The Kansas City native holds other offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Arizona, although the Tigers were the only team to offer him in 2025.
Standing at 6-foot-7, 205 pounds, Barnes uses his frame to his advantage on both sides of the ball –– acting as a strong, switchable defender on one end and a slashing nightmare on the other. He'd enter the program with a potential void at the forward position, as senior Mark Mitchell's eligibility is set to expire following the 2025-2026 season.
King Gibson
Landing Gibson might be a bit more lofty than the previous two prospects, as he currently sits as the No.-11-ranked player and No.-1-ranked combo guard in the class of 2027. The commitment of fellow 2027 guard Scottie Adkinson likely doesn't help Gibson's attraction to Missouri either, as he could be joining a potentially-crowded guard rotation.
Gibson holds 25 total offers including Missouri, five of which are Southeastern Conference rivals –– Alabama, Georgia, Lousiana State, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
Should Missouri somehow land Gibson, it would make for one of the greatest –– if not the greatest –– recruiting stretches in program history.