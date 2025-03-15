Will Mark Mitchell Be Ready for NCAA Tournament? How his Absence Impacted Mizzou in SEC Tournament
Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell was hoping to play against the Florida Gators in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, but head coach Dennis Gates held him back.
Mitchell suffered a right knee injury in the first half of Missouri's game against No. 10-seeded Mississippi State in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament, Missouri's first of the Tournament.
Mitchell had discussions with the coaching staff and trainers, considering returning in the second half of that game. Ultimately, Mitchell decided it would be too much of a risk.
"Mark knows what he can and cannot do," Gates said following the win over Mississippi State. "He didn't want to put our team in a disadvantage if he's not at 100%. So at the end of the day, he trusted our substitutions and our depth."
Ahead of Friday's game against No. 2-seeded Florida, Mitchell was able to complete a full walk through and workout. The Third-team All-SEC player felt good enough, and wanted to play.
But, Gates decided it wouldn't be for the best, with the NCAA Tournament just across the horizon.
"I had as a coach, to make a tough decision," Gates said in a press conference Friday night. "Mark wanted to play.He wanted to be out there with his team. I did not let him play. I, coach Gates, did not let Mark Mitchell play. ... Big picture is, he get a couple days, have some more practices, and I just didn't wanna jeopardize anything moving forward."
Mitchell's absence was certainly felt in Missouri's loss to Florida. Especially after center Josh Gray fouled out with 7:20 remaining.
Without Mitchell's 6-foot-9, 230-pound frame in the starting lineup, Missouri's primary big man on offense and defense was gone. The Tigers struggled to match the physicality of Florida on both ends of the court, allowing 48 points in the paint and struggling to find rhythm offensively.
"A little bit more physicality," Gray said of the difference Mitchell's absence made to Missouri's play. "I'm having to fly around a little bit more. Some of the offense went a little bit as well, drives and kicks, stuff like that, we were relying on our guard."
The Missouri offense often ran through Mitchell during SEC play. He leads the Tigers in scoring with 14.4 points per game.
"He got a lot of work done in the paint off the dribble," Gates said of Mitchell in a press conference Tuesday. "He was able to get in the lane, drive and kick. Those decision making opportunities allowed his usage rate to move up, and that's where I truly believe there's no other system in this country that allows a Mark Mitchell to showcase the things he showcased
On top of Gray, Missouri also relied more on Aidan Shaw, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound player in the SEC Tournament. He played a valuable 12 minutes in the game against Mississippi State, grabbing four rebounds, blocking a shot and landing a 3-point shot while Missouri looked to hold on in a tense second half.
But with Mitchell's versatile skillset, it's difficult to exactly replace that.
"It was rough," guard Jacob Crews said of missing Mitchell against Florida. "But again, we have so much depth. ... But we defenitely missed him (Mitchell), and can't wait to have him back."
Missouri will hope to continue to receive more good news on Mitchell's status ahead of the first round of the NCAA Tournament, beginning on March 20.