8 Tigers in the 2024 NFL Draft: The Morning Buzz, Thursday, April 25, 2024
The 2024 NFL Draft starts tonight at 8 p.m The night will be monumental for the eight players from the Missouri Tigers who hope to make a name for themselves in the NFL. According to Fox Sports, cornerback Ennis Rakesraw Jr. and edge rusher Darius Robinson are two top prospects expected to be early first-round picks.
The NFL Draft will last three days, with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 26, at 6 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. Fans at home can watch on the NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.
*All times are in CT
Todays Schedule:
- Men's Golf: Missouri at the SEC Championship in St. Simons Island, Ga. (Sea Island Golf Club), all day, Live Stats
- Baseball: Missouri at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., CT, SEC Network, Watch, Live Audio
- Track and Field: Missouri at Ward Haylett Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas., 3:00 p.m. CT
Missouri Tigers' Results:
- Men's Golf is in 13th place after round one of the SEC Men's Golf Championship. Senior Jack Lundin and sophomore Virgilio Paz lead the Tigers with one-over-71. Missouri is nine strokes off from qualifying for the match rounds of the Championship.
Did you notice?
- Men's Golf senior Jack Lundin was named to the United States Team for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup, which will take place from July 507 in Lahinch, Ireland. Lundin is currently ranked as the No. 11 golfer in the nation.
- Men's basketball signed Marques Warrick to the roster on Wednesday. Warrick scored 2,246 points during his career at Northern Kentucky. Warrick was ranked 36th nationally at the end of the 2023-24 season.
- The Tampa Bay Sun FC of the USL Super League has signed former Missouri soccer defender Domi Richardson. The USL Super League is a new Division I league by the United Soccer League.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
127 days
Quote of the day
We saw firsthand how talented [Warrick] was during our time in the Horizon League and know how difficult he is to prepare for. Marques is great at creating his own shot and his ability to score translates at every level. He is a great compliment to Tony Perkins and the combination of that backcourt puts us among the top of the SEC.- MBB Head Coach Dennis Gates
We'll leave you with this...
