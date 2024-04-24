2024 NFL Draft Profile: Missouri Edge Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson is always looking for something to improve upon.
He returned to Missouri for one final year in 2023, despite the Tigers finishing the 2022 season 6-7. He knew there was unfinished business and that there was enough talent on the roster for the team to be much better.
That thought was vindicated with Missouri’s 11-2 season in Robinson’s final year. He was a crucial part of it with his production and leadership that he brought to the team.
Not only did he lead the team with 8.5 sacks but he also was one of the most valued voices in the locker room.
“The best leader I’ve ever been around,” Missouri running back Cody Schrader said of Robinson. “From a work ethic standpoint, from a vocal standpoint — I think he was the heart and soul of our team. When he said something, everybody listened. We went as we went and that’s why you’ve seen him have the success he’s had.”
Now Robinson’s journey will continue with the chance to become the first Missouri player selected in the first round of the NFL draft since Charles Harris in 2017. Robinson was one of just 13 prospects invited to attend the draft in person in Detroit.
"My story's just starting. I'm not satisfied with being here," Robinson said. "I gotta go dominate now."
Player info
- Jersey: No. 6
- Position: Edge rusher
- DOB: September 13, 2001 (22)
- Hometown: Southfield, Michigan
- High School: Canton
- Recruiting Class: 2019
- Recruiting Rating: 3-star, 21st in Michigan, 58th DE
- Played in Senior Bowl
Accomplishments
One of the highlights of Robinson as a prospect is his versatility. He mostly played on the interior of the defensive line in his first four years at Missouri but switched to the edge in 2023 to better suit the needs of the Missouri roster.
The switch to edge resulted in the most prolific season of Robinson’s career. Not only did he record a career high in sacks with 8.5, but he also earned a spot on the All-SEC First team.
The prior year, 2022, Robinson had played in all 13 games and started in 10. He recorded 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles-for-loss. He was one of the primary defensive linemen alongside Isaih McGuire, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Robinson finished his career at Missouri with 115 total tackles, 12 sacks and one forced fumble.
NFL Combine/Workout Details
Height: 6-5 1/8
Weight: 285 pounds
Hand: 10.62
Arm: 34.50
Wing: 84.38
40-yard dash: 4.95 seconds
10-yard split: 1.73
Vertical jump: 35”
Bench: 21
What They're Saying
“He believed in what we could be and the potential of this team,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwittz said. “Unselfishly changed position after working his entire life to play on the inside. He was frustrated because the stats weren’t there in the first couple of games despite me thinking that he was doing alright.”
NFL.Com’s Lance Zierlien: “Right out of the gate, Robinson’s physical attributes should give him a potential advantage in head-to-head matchups. He has jarring power in his hands and a twitchy upper body to get rid of blockers quickly. His arm length is a weapon at the point of attack.”
Mock Draft
In Danny Kelly’s mock draft for The Ringer from April 24, he projected Robinson to be selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round with the 27th overall pick. The Cardinals are in need of a pass rusher, as they only had one sack in the final six games of the 2023 season.
Projection
Robinson’s stock skyrocketed after an impressive week at the Senior Bowl. Before the week in Mobile, Alabama, he was projected to be a third or fourth round pick. However, he is now projected to be selected either in the late first round or early second.
The Last Word
"I would say I'm the best (Edge in the draft). I play every position. I can play from a 0 to a 9. I play physical. Imma run. Imma hit somebody. I can do everything. I just want an opportunity to put my cleats in the ground and play as fast as I can."
— Robinson