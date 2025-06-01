2 Games that will Reveal the Most About Mizzou in 2025: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren highlights games on the Tigers' 2025 schedule that will define their season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
A lot of the Missouri Tigers' 2024 season can be encapsulated in their loss to Texas A&M in Week 6. It was Missouri's worse performance of the year, and the 41-10 loss showed the world that Missouri was not the College Football Playoff contender many expected it to be.
Even though Missouri balanced fragile playoff hopes until mid-November, the same issues that would hold back the Tigers in losses to Alabama and South Carolina were exposed by the Aggies in early October.
Looking ahead to 2025, what are some games that could reveal the true colors of this year's Tigers?
Two games against teams who just missed the cut for the 2024 College Football Playoff stick out; Week 4 vs. South Carolina and Week 10 vs. Texas A&M.
These will not only be two of the toughest opponents for Missouri on the season, but also two games that come at pivotal points of the schedule. The late September game against South Carolina will determine Missouri's momentum through the thick of conference season, and the game against Texas A&M will bring Missouri's postseason fate into a clearer picture.
Missouri Tigers' 2025 Football Full Schedule
Week 1, Aug. 28: vs. Central Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Week 2, Sept 6: vs Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN 2
Week 3: Sept 13: vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
Week 4, Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Week 5, Sept. 27: vs. UMass - Homecoming
Week 6, Oct. 4: BYE
Week 7, Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Week 8, Oct. 18: at Auburn
Week 9, Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Week 10: BYE
Week 11, Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Week 12, Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Week 13, Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Week 14, Nov. 29: at Arkansas