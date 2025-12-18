Reacting to Mizzou's Early Transfer Portal Movement on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

Missouri's roster is starting to be shaken up by the transfer portal, with nine players, including three starters announcing plans to enter the portal when it opens Jan. 2.



The biggest of which came Thursday morning, with reports emerging of quarterback Beau Pribula planning to leave the program after one season as the team's starter.

Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on how the departures will affect the Tigers, and the search for a new offensive coordinator in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.



So far, Missouri has lost players who were crucial to the immediate future, and also those who were expected to be important players down the line.



In addition to Pribula, Missouri also lost starting receivers Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning. Standout rising sophomore Donovan Olugbode is the only starter set to return in the receiving room. The Tigers also lost redshirt freshman James Madison II in the receiver room.

Missouri also lost four members of its 2025 signing class, with defensive end Javion Hilson, offensive lineman Henry Fenuku, along with running backs Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood. The trio of Hilson, Davis and Fenuku were all four-star prospects who were expected to develop into elite players.

The heavy amount of attrition has been a surprise to even the Missouri coaching staff to an extent. What the roster will look like when the Tigers take on No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl is still a big question mark.



"I did not anticipate that these players were going to transfer either," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Tuesday. "So, things change and we’ll see."

In addition to the transfer portal movement, the Tigers also had some movement on the coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Kirby Moore accepting the head coach job at Washington State. The hire of a new coordinator will likely guide the decisions Missouri makes in the portal offensively, especially at quarterback.

