2 Mizzou Players to Miss Gator Bowl with Injury

Missouri tight end Brett Norfleet and linebacker Josiah Trotter will both miss the Tigers' Gator Bowl matchup against Virginia with minor injuries, head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced in a press conference Tuesday. Norfleet has struggled with a shoulder injury all season long that is now being repaired, while Trotter suffered a minor knee injury against Arkansas.



"Those are obviously two significant injuries for us," Drinkwitz said. "Elite players, really good people and leaders on our team."

Trotter and Norfleet were two very productive players for the Tigers this season. Trotter, Missouri's leading middle linebacker, finished the season with a team-leading 84 tackles, along with two sacks and a pass deflection. He was also named a first-team All-SEC linebacker.



Norfleet missed some time due to his shoulder injury this season, once again limiting some of his production. He finished the year with 254 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions, which was the second-most on the team.

For the most part, Drinkwitz's roster should be close to full force for the Gator Bowl, even with Norfleet and Trotter not on the field. The Tigers have seen only six players enter the transfer portal so far, with only one being a true rotation-changer — starting wide receiver Joshua Manning. Drinkwitz also has a few key players mulling NFL draft decisions, including left tackle Cayden Green and defensive end Damon Wilson II. Even if they do declare, Drinkwitz anticipates they will play.



"I haven't received any indication that there's players who would opt out here, regardless of what their status was," Drinkwitz said of the underclassmen who could declare for the draft. "Feel pretty confident the team that we have here today is going to play."

That being said, the guys who have opted to enter their names into the transfer portal so far have taken Drinkwitz by surprise. Manning, running backs Brendon Haygood and Marquise Davis and defensive end Javion Hilson are the most notable of the names. Manning was an impactful player in Missouri's wide receiver group this season.



"With that being said, I did not anticipate that these players were going to transfer either, so things change and we'll see," Drinkwitz said. "We'll be adjusting."

With Trotter out, expect more playing time from Nicholas Rodriguez, Khalil Jacobs and potentially Jeremiah Beasley. In the absence of Norfleet, Jordon Harris and Jude James will likely take a bulk of the reps at the tight end spot.

The Tigers kick off the Gator Bowl against Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. Dec. 27 in Jacksonville, Florida.

