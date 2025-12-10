Mizzou RB Marquise Davis to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Report

Freshmam running back Marquise Davis intends to enter the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett. Davis appeared in three games for the Tigers this season and was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025.

BREAKING: Missouri True Freshman RB Marquise Davis plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 220 RB will have 4 years of eligibility left



Was ranked as the #5 RB in the Class of 2025 (per Rivals)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/CmfP1prjr7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 10, 2025

Davis did not burn his redshirt this season, meaning he will still have four years of eligibility. He rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries this season, including a 113-yard performance against Louisiana in Week 3 of the season.



The Cleveland native was ranked No. 162 in the class of 2025 and the No. 11 running back, along with No. 7 in Ohio. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwtiz and his staff flipped Davis from Kentucky just three days before National Signing Day.



Davis had plenty of Power 4 offers on his list before committing to Kentucky, including Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida, Miami, Ohio State and more. This offer list should indicate that Davis will be a hot commodity once the transfer portal officially opens.

With Davis headed out, both of Missouri's running back signees from the 2025 class are gone. Brendon Haygood announced his intentions to transfer on December 3, now leaving the Tigers without two four-star running backs. Davis's departure only leaves four on the roster in total.

Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, both of whom had stellar seasons, are set to return for the Tigers next season, at the moment. For now, the Tigers are also set to return Tavorus Jones, a long-time special teams contributor and return man. Three-star running back Maxwell Warner also signed with the Tigers during the early signing period.



The departure of Davis would indicate that the Tigers would need to add a running back in the transfer portal. Having only four isn't enough for injury insurance and Jones and Warner are not proven enough to be early contributors to the offense. It wouldn't be surprising at all for the Tigers to add another backfield mate to increase the position's depth.



Davis marks the fourth transfer portal entry for the Tigers. The first was safety Caleb Flagg, who left the team early in the season. Former four-star wide receiver James Madison II was the second, followed by Haygood and Davis.

The transfer portal opens on January 2, marking the time when players can officially commit to new schools. Before that, the Tigers will take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the Gator Bowl on December 27 in Jacksonville, Florida.

