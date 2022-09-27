Class of 2023 SI99 Edge Samuel M'Pemba to Visit Missouri for Game Against Georgia

2023 edge rusher prospect Samuel M'Pemba to visit Missouri this weekend for their matchup with Georgia.

Samuel M'Pemba, considered one of the top five edge rushing prospects in the class of 2023, announced via Twitter that he will visit Missouri this weekend when the Tigers host the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. M'Pemba plays his high school ball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., but hails from the nearby St. Louis, Mo. area.

M'Pemba, the No. 27 overall and No. 6 EDGE in the 2023 SI99 recruiting rankings, did not list Mizzou in his top seven schools in July but will be his third visit to the campus since the spring.

Georgia is considered a heavy favorite to land a commitment from the powerful pass rusher, but Missouri has had traction with signing high-caliber players from the local area, such as receiver Luther Burden III.

He's reportedly narrowed his list down to Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Tennessee, Florida, Oregon, and Notre Dame. Still, it looks like Missouri and head coach Eli Drinkwitz will try and persuade M'Pemba to stay at home with the Tigers.

M'Pemba is a highly coveted recruit and at 6-3, 255-pounds, he's got the size to play right away. If Missouri can put on a strong showing against the No. 1 Bulldogs, it definitely can't hurt their chances of landing his elite talents.

Missouri will have to bounce back after a tough loss at Auburn last weekend but are still undefeated at home on the year.

Putting on a good showing with an energetic crowd will be important for the Tigers whenever they have potential recruits in the building.

