3 Biggest Storylines to Watch for in Mizzou's Season Opener

Missouri begins Week 1 on Thursday in a home opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Tigers are without starting running back Ahmad Hardy and starting lineman Cayden Green in the contest, which opens up opportunities for different Tigers.

On top of potential Week 1 risers, a new quarterback and new defensive leadership will be on full display during the season opener. Here's three things to look for at Faurot Field on Thursday.

Austin Simmons' comfortability and confidence

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Tigers opened the year without an official starting quarterback as Beau Pribula and Sam Horn were vying for the top spot. After Horn's injury, Pribula was given the starting spot and ended his debut against Central Arkansas with an 82.1 completion percentage, 348 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns. Despite this, Missouri would end the year at the bottom of the SEC in multiple passing statistics.

When examining Week 1 this year, Simmons' boxscore can be taken with a grain of salt, considering how Pribula's season at Missouri went. It will, however, serve as a useful glance at what Simmons brings to Missouri's offense. Instead of looking for how many touchdowns he throws or yards he collects, the most important thing to watch for in Simmons is his comfortability and confidence in the system.

Simmons lost his starting spot at Ole Miss after getting injured in the second game of the 2025 season and Thursday's game will be his first start since. During the offseason, countless players and coaches praised his intelligence and arm strength, which is something the Tigers lacked last year. Pribula's decision making and lack of deep throws kept Missouri one dimensional and Thursday will be the first sign if that could change in 2026.

Leadership of Nicholas Rodriguez and Santana Banner

Sept 27, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri safety Santana Banner catches an interception in the second half of the game. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Zion Young was the heart and soul of the Tigers' defense last season and after getting selected in the second round of the NFL draft, Rodriguez and Banner look to be the defense's anchors this season. Although Young's energy is irreplaceable, the two are more than qualified to lead Missouri's defensive room.

"I don't know that (we) have somebody with the same amount of juice and outside energy that maybe Zion did, but I do sense a lot of leadership and a lot of commitment out of the group," Drinkwitz said Saturday.

Rodriguez and Banner were second and third in tackles last season and are now expected to have an even bigger role this season as Missouri's two defensive captains. Much like with evaluating Simmons level of success in Week 1, it's important to remember it is not an SEC contest.

The Tigers' statsheet may be less important against UAPB, but seeing how the players mesh and interact on the field could be very telling ahead of SEC play. Rodriguez and Banner's interaction and leadership with the team is central in those types of evaluations.

Tigers' rushing success without two stars

Offensive tackle prospect Jack Lange on an official visit to the University of Missouri. | @JackLange55 on X, Mizzou Athletics

Without All-SEC players Ahmad Hardy and Cayden Green, Missouri's rushing attack will look different in Week 1. Jamal Roberts is expected to start in place of Hardy and sophomore Jack Lange and junior Whit Hafer will likely be taking some of Green's snaps.

Roberts ranked No. 11 in rushing yards among SEC running backs last season, despite being behind Hardy. Thursday will be just his third start in a Tiger uniform and with Hardy still recovering from his upper leg injury, Roberts' success could be pivotal in Week 1 and down the road this season.

Drinkwitz reported that Green would be out as well during Saturday's press conference, which opens up opportunities for Lange and Hafer. The two young players could be pivotal pieces of Missouri's offensive line in the coming years.

Lange only played in one game last season and is listed as the backup left tackle, which means that Thursday will be the first time Missouri fans see a large portion of the 6-foot-8 homegrown talent on the big stage. Hafer, on the other hand, provides a unique storyline as well, after moving from tight end to lineman last year and being listed as the second right tackle on the depth chart. Hafer is credited as a utility player and could see action at left tackle against UAPB.

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