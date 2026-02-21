Mizzou Makes Top 10 Schools of Four-Star Wide Receiver: The Buzz

Missouri football was named as one of 10 finalists for one of the top wide receiver prospects in the class of 2027, Quentin Burrell, according to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3.

In addition to the Tigers, Burrell also listed Notre Dame, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Michigan and Nebraska.



The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Chicago native is rated as the ninth-best receiver in the 2027 class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. In his junior season, he caught 67 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz visited Burrell at Mount Carmel High School in January.

Thank you @CoachDrinkwitz for making me a priority and coming to MC today to chop it up with me and my dad. Look forward to seeing @NastyWideOuts and being back to visit @MizzouFootball this spring pic.twitter.com/EAOzKixMhM — Quentin Burrell | 2027 WR (@quentinburrell7) January 22, 2026

The Buzz: Feb. 21

In the SEC availability report Friday night, forward Jevon Porter was ruled out again. He's been unavailable with a leg injury for all of conference play.

secsports.com

Jordan Haskins, a safety prospect in the class of 2027, revealed March 6 as his commitment date. The composite four-star prospect will be choosing between Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Louisville.

On Day 5 of the SEC Championships, Missouri sophomore Luke Nebrich beat the school record, previously held by him, in the men's 50 freestyle.

LUKE DOES IT AGAIN!



Luke Nebrich broke his own school record in the men's 50 freestyle by 0.01 seconds.#MIZ🐯🌊 pic.twitter.com/71vzT4caJG — Mizzou Swimming & Diving (@MizzouSwimDive) February 20, 2026

Friday's Mizzou Results

Softball:

Lost 3-4 to Houston

Lost 3-5 vs. McNeese State

RECAP

Gymnastics: Earned the top score of the Mizzou Quad - RECAP

No. 8 Missouri - 197.550

No. 40 Air Force - 195.675

No. 46 Illinois - 195.450

No. 41 Ball State - 195.275

Baseball: won 12-2 vs. New Haven

Women's Tennis: Won 4-0 vs. Morgan State, won 6-1 vs. Murray State

Saturday's Mizzou Schedule

Swim and Dive: Day 6 of the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Prelims - 8:30 a.m., Finals 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Double header in Lake Charles, Louisiana

vs. Houston at 1:30 p.m. - Live Stats

vs. McNese State at 4 p.m. on ESPN+ - Watch, Live Stats

Men's basketball: at No. 20 Arkansas at 3 p.m. Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas on ESPN - Listen, Live Stats

Baseball: vs. New Haven at 3 p.m. at Terry Park in Fort Myers, Florida - Listen, Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

Everybody wants to talk about first-round draft picks. I've had 18 straight years of first-round picks, but that alone is not impressive to me. First round is first round, whether I've trained the guy, you've trained him or my mama's trained him. Guys like Kony, who had a second-round grade, [then worked their way] into the first-round, that's what matters." Chip Smith on Kony Early

We'll leave you with this...

Missouri basketball has raised nearly $2,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia with its success from 3-point range.

3️⃣’𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞!



The First State Community Bank donation total is up to $1,920 donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia, MO! 👏#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/H74LWFjscW — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 20, 2026

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI

Instagram: MizzouOnSI

Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI

YouTube