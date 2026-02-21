Mizzou Makes Top 10 Schools of Four-Star Wide Receiver: The Buzz
Missouri football was named as one of 10 finalists for one of the top wide receiver prospects in the class of 2027, Quentin Burrell, according to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3.
In addition to the Tigers, Burrell also listed Notre Dame, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Michigan and Nebraska.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Chicago native is rated as the ninth-best receiver in the 2027 class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. In his junior season, he caught 67 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz visited Burrell at Mount Carmel High School in January.
The Buzz: Feb. 21
- In the SEC availability report Friday night, forward Jevon Porter was ruled out again. He's been unavailable with a leg injury for all of conference play.
- Jordan Haskins, a safety prospect in the class of 2027, revealed March 6 as his commitment date. The composite four-star prospect will be choosing between Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Louisville.
- On Day 5 of the SEC Championships, Missouri sophomore Luke Nebrich beat the school record, previously held by him, in the men's 50 freestyle.
Friday's Mizzou Results
Softball:
Lost 3-4 to Houston
Lost 3-5 vs. McNeese State
RECAP
Gymnastics: Earned the top score of the Mizzou Quad - RECAP
No. 8 Missouri - 197.550
No. 40 Air Force - 195.675
No. 46 Illinois - 195.450
No. 41 Ball State - 195.275
Baseball: won 12-2 vs. New Haven
Women's Tennis: Won 4-0 vs. Morgan State, won 6-1 vs. Murray State
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule
Swim and Dive: Day 6 of the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Prelims - 8:30 a.m., Finals 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Double header in Lake Charles, Louisiana
vs. Houston at 1:30 p.m. - Live Stats
vs. McNese State at 4 p.m. on ESPN+ - Watch, Live Stats
Men's basketball: at No. 20 Arkansas at 3 p.m. Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas on ESPN - Listen, Live Stats
Baseball: vs. New Haven at 3 p.m. at Terry Park in Fort Myers, Florida - Listen, Live Stats
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
Everybody wants to talk about first-round draft picks. I've had 18 straight years of first-round picks, but that alone is not impressive to me. First round is first round, whether I've trained the guy, you've trained him or my mama's trained him. Guys like Kony, who had a second-round grade, [then worked their way] into the first-round, that's what matters."Chip Smith on Kony Early
We'll leave you with this...
- Missouri basketball has raised nearly $2,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia with its success from 3-point range.
