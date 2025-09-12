3 Things to Watch in Mizzou's Week 3 Matchup Against Louisiana
Coming off an emphatic win over the Kansas Jayhawks, the Missouri Tigers have momentum to carry over into Week 3 against Louisiana. It should be a game the Tigers can handle with ease, but a lot of important things can be done.
This is the first time these teams have met in both program's history and the Tigers have a good chance of making the record 1-0. Louisiana has seen multiple injuries on offense so far, including to their starting quarterback, which may open a door for the Missouri offense to take over.
Missouri's offense has plenty of positive things to carry over from its win over Kansas, including a dynamic passing attack led by quarterback Beau Pribula. If he can stay hot, along with an improved showing from the Tiger offensive line, it would be a success for the offense.
Here are three things to keep a eye on as the Tigers face the Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday.
Tune up before SEC play
It would be unacceptable if the Tigers don't finish Week 3 3-0. There's still plenty they need to improve on and this opportunity against Louisiana is a good opportunity to fine-tune some things before facing South Carolina next week.
"I'm really trying to figure out how to improve from our performance last week," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "Didn't feel like that as a team, we did the things that we needed to do in critical moments when we really had a chance to put the game away."
There are plenty of small things that the Tigers still need to improve upon in order to be competitive in the Southeastern Conference this season. For starters, their offensive line must show drastic improvement as soon as possible.
The offensive line was arguably the biggest weakness of Missouri last week against the Jayhawks. It was also clear that there were issues against Central Arkansas. This will be a good tell to see where they stand as a unit.
"With as much pressure as we allowed and sacks that we allowed on our quarterback, and our inability to gain short yardage and critical situations, I think it's going to be a real challenge for our team to improve in that way," Drinkwitz said.
That, among other things, such as the secondary on defense, will also need to look improved against Louisiana. Those are areas that could get torched once the SEC schedule rolls around and there's no better time than Week 3 to erase those errors.
Applying pressure to a freshman quarterback
It's no secret that Missouri has struggled to get to the quarterback so far this season. The Tigers have plenty of talent on the edge and the interior, but they've yet to take advantage of it.
So far this season, the Tigers have only recorded four sacks. Two of those have come from Damon Wilson II, one from Zion Young and half a sack split between Triston Newson and Chris McClellan. With the number of talented pass rushers the Tigers have, four simply isn't enough.
The stats might not be the best tell, but you can see looking back on their wins against Kansas and Central Arkansas that the defensive line isn't generating enough pressure, especially on the outside. Players like Wilson and Young, along with Darris Smith and Nate Johnson, do need to step up and create more pressure on the quarterback.
Can Beau continue his hot streak?
Pribula has been nothing short of great through his first two games in a Missouri uniform. He's recorded 617 passing yards and five passing touchdowns, along with an added 71 rushing yards and two ground touchdowns.
His ball placement in the passing game has been beyond impressive, despite small mistakes from Pribula throughout those two games. He's turned the ball over once in those two games, fumbling against the Jayhawks. Despite the minor errors, he's been able to find success.
"So there's going to be a lot to clean up," Drinkwitz said following Missouri's win over Kansas. "There's a lot to improve on, but in the biggest moments, in the toughest times on fourth down, he was nails."
According to Drinkwitz, Pribula still has a way to go in terms of development. It's still early in the season and he has shown some good signs of being able to take Missouri's offense far, but some of the tiny mistakes he's been making need to stop.
"He took a step in the right direction, but when we watch the tape, [there's] going to be a lot of things we got to get taken off the tape, like being jittery in the pocket early," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously, ball security is going to be an issue when we're running. Again, he had a good day, but it's Week 2."
That being said, this is a perfect opportunity to build up more confidence and clean up those small errors. Whether it's footwork in the pocket or not letting go of the ball, Pribula has a chance to enhance his play once again in Week 3.