Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz Receives Contract Extension, Per Report
It's time to put the coaching carousel rumors to rest with the Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Per a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, Drinkwitz is receiving a new, six-year deal with an average salary of $10.7 million per season. The deal will also up the salary pool for Drinkwitz's coaching and support staff.
“My family and I believe deeply in the vision and leadership from our administration and are incredibly happy to continue calling Columbia our home,” Drinkwitz said in a release on Thursday. “I’m grateful for the unwavering support of President Mun Choi, the Board of Curators, led by Chair Todd Graves and incoming Vice Chair Bob Blitz, along with our athletics director Laird Veatch. We’re also incredibly thankful for the support of our generous donors and NIL partners. I’m committed to continuing our work to build Mizzou into a championship program.”
Drinkwitz's extension came together on Wednesday's Board of Curators meeting, as reported by Frank Cusumano.
The success Drinkwitz has brought to Columbia is undeniable, making it important to keep him around and provide him with the resources needed to continue to find success.
“It's also critically important that we continue providing Coach Drinkwitz with the resources necessary to build and develop championship rosters in the Southeastern Conference," athletic director Laird Veatch said. "This new contract reflects our commitment to further strengthening and enhancing those resources. Our ‘Will to Win’ is clear — we’re fully aligned behind Coach Drinkwitz and eager to keep building with him as he leads this program forward in the pursuit of championships.”
This contract extension comes after multiple rumors surrounding Drinkwitz taking other head coaching jobs throughout the country. Teams like Penn State, Florida, LSU and Auburn all reportedly viewed Drinkwitz as a candidate for their head coaching vacancies.
Drinkwitz has consistently reaffirmed his desire to stay in Columbia, especially throughout the 2025-26 season. This extension likely makes that the case.
"I would like to remind everybody, including our fans, we absolutely love Mizzou," Drinkwitz said on Nov. 18. "We love what we're building. We've been to six straight bowl games. We got the sell-out streak going. Our administration has been nothing but phenomenal to me, the alignment that we have with our president."
As of Week 13 against Oklahoma, Drinkwitz is 45-28 with the Missouri Tigers. His most notable season so far with the Tigers was an 11-2 outing in 2023 that was capped off by a win in the Cotton Bowl over Ohio State. Last season, the Tigers went 10-3 and went on to win the Music City Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
"Coach Drinkwitz represents the excellence, integrity and ambition we strive for across our institution," university president Mun Choi said. "His leadership has united our community and state and positioned Mizzou Football for long-term success. We are proud to support him as he continues building a program that reflects the very best of the University of Missouri."
Drinkwitz and the Tigers will take the field at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for one final regular-season game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.