3 Tigers Who Stood Out in Second SEC Win Over Texas A&M

The Missouri Tigers carried their momentum into Saturday’s matchup, earning their second SEC win with a 27-6 victory over Texas A&M. The win improved Missouri’s overall record to 5-1 and its conference record to 2-1.

Before this matchup, Missouri was coming off a dominant win over the Florida Gators. Many wondered how the Tigers would respond following that statement win. Both sides of the ball helped Missouri take control against the Aggies, but three players, in particular, stood out during Saturday’s win.

Jamal Roberts

Jamal Roberts continues to build an impressive 2026 campaign, delivering another dominant performance on the ground. The running back finished with a career-high 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

This marked Roberts’ second consecutive game with more than 200 rushing yards, following his performance in the previous week’s win over Florida. His latest outing brings his season total to 828 rushing yards, the most in the SEC.

With Missouri’s passing game facing some challenges, Roberts provided a much-needed offensive boost on the ground. This has been a consistent theme throughout the season, as he continues to produce at a high level. With Ahad Hardy still absent, Roberts has stepped up to lead the Tigers’ rushing attack while maintaining an impressive level of production.

Nicholas Rodriguez

Linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, much like Roberts, delivered another impressive performance for the Tigers’ defense. Rodriguez is coming off being named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Missouri’s win over the Gators.

The linebacker led the Tigers with 13 total tackles, including eight solo tackles, half a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Rodriguez leads the SEC with 63 total tackles and continues to anchor Missouri’s defense week after week.

It has been a productive season for the team captain, who continues to deliver. Rodriguez did it again against the Aggies, helping lead a defensive effort that held Texas A&M to just six points.

Trajen Greco

Staying on the defensive side of the ball, safety Trajen Greco made arguably the biggest plays of the game for Missouri’s defense. Greco finished with three total tackles, including two solo tackles, but that's not what made him stand out.

The safety intercepted Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed in the second quarter, allowing the Tigers to capitalize on a costly mistake. Greco also broke up a pass in the first quarter that was intercepted by Elijah Dotson, giving Missouri another key takeaway.

Texas A&M struggled to find an offensive rhythm, and Missouri’s secondary played a big role in that. Greco’s contributions proved crucial in the Tigers’ win.

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