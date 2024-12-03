4-Star Mizzou Running Back Commit Flips Pledge to Texas A&M
4-star RB Jamorion Morrow just backed out of his commitment with Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers. This marks the fourth decommitment of the 2025 class for the Tigers and this one comes near signing day.
The 4-star back officially made the switch to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, becoming the second former Tiger commit to switch his commitment to College Station.
Morrow is the No. 317 player in composite rankings according to 247Sports, the No. 13 athlete and No. 9 in Tennessee. The Memphis native posted over one thousand yards in his junior season, while also playing safety and recording 24 tackles and four interceptions that same season.
The former Tiger commit held other offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn and others. A high number of SEC programs pursued Morrow.
Morrow is a hyper-athletic running back with twitchy running ability and pass-catching skills. Despite his 5-foot-9, 180-pound frame, Morrow certainly could shift over to the slot if needed. Morrow is difficult to tackle and brings his knowledge from the defensive side of the ball over while being a ball carrier.
Signing day craziness is once again upon the recruiting world and Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are looking to capitalize on it, even after Morrow and former offensive line commit Lamont Rogers backed out of their pledges. Rumors have swirled over the last few weeks about former Boise State running back commit Brendon Haygood and after announcing his decommitment while at Faurot Field, it seemed like the Tigers were the front runners. Drinkwitz also mysteriously gained the commitments of 4-star running back Marquise Davis and 3-star WR Damarion Fowlkes.
The departure of Morrow presumably leaves the Tigers with only one running back commitment in the class, Haygood looks like the next man up for the Tigers at the running back spot.