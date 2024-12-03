4-Star Mizzou Running Back Commit Flips Pledge to Texas A&M

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Jamarion Morrow has Flipped his Commitment from Missouri to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 5’10 190 RB from Germantown, TN had been committed to the Tigers since June



“It’s been a long time coming all glory to God, GigEm👍🏽”… pic.twitter.com/vD77fCrjh7