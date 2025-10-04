Ahmad Hardy Ranks Second on Fox Analyst's Heisman List: The Buzz
Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy has taken the college football scene by storm, garnering national attention in the Heisman race in the process. Former Baylor and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III put out his Heisman rankings through Week 5, which saw Hardy represent the Tigers by ranking No. 2 on the list.
Hardy is the only Southeastern Conference player in the top five of Griffin's list, and the only non-quarterback in the top 10.
The sophomore running back has tallied a nation-high 730 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, dominating the country on the ground. His stellar play is largely the reason Missouri leads the nation in rushing yards as a team, and has the seventh-most points in the nation.
No Tiger has ever one the Heisman before, with the last player to receive votes being former walk-on running back Cody Schrader, who amassed a conference-high 1,627 rushing yards and second-leading 14 touchdowns in the 2023 season — enough to place 8th in the final voting.
Hardy's on pace for 1,752 yards on the ground and 21 touchdown, both of which would pass Schrader's marks.
Hardy also appeared on NCAA.com's top 10 Heisman candidates list, coming in fourth place — the first and only offensive skill position player. Hardy's cementing himself as a premiere candidate around the nation, and should remain there should he keep up his current level of play.
Here’s the Buzz for Saturday, Oct 4, 2025:
Mizzou Weekend Schedule
- Softball vs. Kansas at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
- Softball at Illinois at noon Sunday in Urbana-Champaign, Ill.
- Volleyball vs. Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, Mo. — Stats
- Soccer vs. No. 25 Alabama at 2 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, Mo. — Stats
Mizzou Results
Mizzou Volleyball beats Arkansas 3-0
SEC News
What Members From the “College Gameday” Crew said are the Keys to Vanderbilt’s Game at Alabama
Vanderbilt Player Claims Commodores Will 'Dominate Down There in Tuscaloosa'
Did you notice?
- Marquis Johnson and Anthony Robinson II star in Mizzou Athletics photo release.
- Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson outmatches his entire former team with this stat.
- Sophie Cunningham speaks out on WNBA leadership.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
[On growing up in Queens] "Derrick [Chievous] used to say, 'I'm not leaving my home. Are you crazy? I'll get killed.”- High School Coach Jim Kerr
