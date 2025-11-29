Live Blog of Mizzou's Battle Line Rivalry Matchup at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Missouri football will look to close out SEC play at .500 on Saturday, with the Tigers traveling to take on Arkansas.
In his time with Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz has lost just once to his home-state team, falling on the road in 2021. The Tigers have won each of the last three matchups.
The biggest story for both programs this week had to with their coaches, with Missouri signing Drinkwitz to a six-year contract extension, and Arkansas zeroing in on South Florida's Alex Golesh as its next head coach.
But for Saturday, it will be interim head coach Bobby Petrino leading the Razorbacks. Drinkwitz coached against three times before when Drinkwitz was an offensive coordinator at NC State and Petrino was the head coach at Louisville. Drinkwitz was on the winning end of two of those matchups.
Since taking over in September, Petrino has yet to win a game with the Razorbacks. Though, they have took some tough teams to the wire, losing 41-35 to Ole Miss, 34-31 to Tennessee and 45-42 to Texas A&M.
Undeniably, the Razorbacks can score points. Arkansas' average of 34.4 points per game is the fourth-most in the SEC. Quarterback Taylen Green has taken strides in his second year as a starter, but has given up costly turnovers. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 2,655 yards and 19 touchdowns, but has also thrown 11 interceptions, the second-most amongst starters in the SEC.
That potent Arkansas offense will meet a Missouri defense that has been stellar this season. The Tigers rank second in the SEC in yards allowed per game and fifth in points per game.
After this game, both teams will turn their focus to what should be an hectic offseason in college football.
Follow this blog for live updates and analysis from Fayetteville. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates
Injuries
Missouri
QB Sam Horn - OUT (Tibia, season)
K Blake Craig - OUT (ACL, season)
DT Elias Williams - OUT
WR DaMarion Fowlkes - OUT
S Santana Banner - ACTIVE
Arkansas
DB Quentavius Scandrett - OUT
WR Monte Harrison - OUT
WR Andy Jean - OUT
WR Jalen Brown - OUT
RB AJ Green - OUT
TE Andreas Paaske - OUT
DL David Oke - OUT
RB Braylen Russell - OUT
DB Jordan Young - ACTIVE
How to Watch
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network
Sirius XM: Away 202, Home 190