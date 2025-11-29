Mizzou Central

Live Blog of Mizzou's Battle Line Rivalry Matchup at Arkansas

Live updates and analysis from Fayetteville for Missouri's regular season finale.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers mascot Truman and Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red get into a snowball fight during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers mascot Truman and Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red get into a snowball fight during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Missouri football will look to close out SEC play at .500 on Saturday, with the Tigers traveling to take on Arkansas.

In his time with Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz has lost just once to his home-state team, falling on the road in 2021. The Tigers have won each of the last three matchups.

The biggest story for both programs this week had to with their coaches, with Missouri signing Drinkwitz to a six-year contract extension, and Arkansas zeroing in on South Florida's Alex Golesh as its next head coach.

But for Saturday, it will be interim head coach Bobby Petrino leading the Razorbacks. Drinkwitz coached against three times before when Drinkwitz was an offensive coordinator at NC State and Petrino was the head coach at Louisville. Drinkwitz was on the winning end of two of those matchups.

Since taking over in September, Petrino has yet to win a game with the Razorbacks. Though, they have took some tough teams to the wire, losing 41-35 to Ole Miss, 34-31 to Tennessee and 45-42 to Texas A&M.

Undeniably, the Razorbacks can score points. Arkansas' average of 34.4 points per game is the fourth-most in the SEC. Quarterback Taylen Green has taken strides in his second year as a starter, but has given up costly turnovers. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 2,655 yards and 19 touchdowns, but has also thrown 11 interceptions, the second-most amongst starters in the SEC.

That potent Arkansas offense will meet a Missouri defense that has been stellar this season. The Tigers rank second in the SEC in yards allowed per game and fifth in points per game.

After this game, both teams will turn their focus to what should be an hectic offseason in college football.

Follow this blog for live updates and analysis from Fayetteville. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

Injuries

Missouri

QB Sam Horn - OUT (Tibia, season)
K Blake Craig - OUT (ACL, season)
DT Elias Williams - OUT
WR DaMarion Fowlkes - OUT
S Santana Banner - ACTIVE

Arkansas

DB Quentavius Scandrett - OUT
WR Monte Harrison - OUT
WR Andy Jean - OUT
WR Jalen Brown - OUT
RB AJ Green - OUT
TE Andreas Paaske - OUT
DL David Oke - OUT
RB Braylen Russell - OUT
DB Jordan Young - ACTIVE

How to Watch

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: SEC Network

Sirius XM: Away 202, Home 190

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Home/Football