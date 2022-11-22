How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Arkansas

The Missouri Tigers wrap up their 2022 regular season on Friday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Missouri Tigers, coming off a victory over the New Mexico State Aggies, will host the Arkansas Razorbacks at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Battle Line Rivalry.

The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 in SEC) beat the Aggies with relative ease last week, 45-14, to give the Tigers their first win of the season. More importantly, the Tigers still have a path toward bowl eligibility. But, Missouri will need to beat Arkansas, a team that is unlikely to do them a solid this weekend.

Arkansas (6-5, 3-4) doesn’t have to worry about whether it will go bowling or now. The Razorbacks’ upset of Ole Miss took care of that. A win on Friday would certainly improve their bowl positioning. But coach Sam Pittman and his staff are happy to just have the 15 extra practices that go with the bowl game as they begin preparing for 2023.

Friday’s receives the massive Battle Line Trophy, which is made of silver and stands more than four feet tall and weighs more than 180 pounds. The trophy depicts the outline of the two states with the border of the two states being divided by interchangeable silver inserts with the words Battle Line in either gold or cardinal. The color of the Battle Line within the trophy will be reflective of the winner of the series’ most recent game — gold for the five of the last six years, representing Missouri wins.

Missouri has a 9-4 edge in the series.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers’ matchup against the Razorbacks on Friday:

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri plus-3

Over/Under: 56

Moneyline: Missouri +125 (-110); Arkansas -161 (-118)

TV/Streaming: CBS (Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burruss), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM.

