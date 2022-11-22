Missouri Tigers Week 13 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

As the Tigers close out the season looking to gain bowl eligibility, they do so with the Razorbacks at home.

With one game left in the regular season, the Missouri Tigers are set to host the Arkansas Razorbacks to close it out.

Sitting at 5-6, the Tigers find themselves one game out of bowl eligibility and looking to end their season on a high note. However, beating the Razorbacks will be easier said than done.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a 42-27 beatdown of the Ole Miss Rebels in which they recorded 335 yards rushing. As well, they blew out the Tigers last season to the tune of 425 yards of total offense.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson made life difficult for the Tigers' defense, throwing for 262 yards and a touchdown while also adding 58 rushing yards on just six carries. If the Tigers want to come away with a win this year, and a bowl bid, stopping Jefferson will be the toughest task for the defense.

This week at MizzouSportsTalk.com we will be providing an in-depth look at the Razorbacks' roster, including a look at their starters on both sides of the ball.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Record: 6-5 (3-4 SEC)

Offensive starters

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Raheim Sanders

WR Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR Matt Landers

WR Jadon Haselwood

TE Trey Knox

LT Luke Jones

LG Brady Latham

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Dalton Wagner

A year after going 9-4 (4-4 SEC), the Razorbacks have taken a small step back. Their offense has looked like the dominant force it was at times, but has put together inconsistent performances. Overall, they are averaging 31 points on 465.5 yards of total offense per game.

Defensive starters:

DE Landon Jackson

DT Terry Hampton

DT Isaiah Nichols

DE Eric Gregory

WLB Bumper Pool

MLB Drew Sanders

CB Dwight McGlothern

FS Latavious Brini

BS Simeon Blair

CB Malik Chavis

NB Myles Slusher

While the Tigers have struggled to find their footing on offense throughout the season, over their last two games against lesser defenses they've come to life. Now, they have an opportunity to continue the trend against a Razorbacks defense that is allowing opponents to score 28.7 points a game on 452.4 yards of total offense.

Connor Zimmerlee

