Beau Pribula On Track to Play at Oklahoma, Per Report
Missouri is expected to have its starting quarterback return Saturday against Oklahoma.
Beau Pribula is "on track to return" for the Tigers against the Sooners after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, per a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Pribula has made progress this week in practice, being listed as doubtful on the initial availability report from Wednesday before being listed as questionable on Thursday. Missouri will issue another availability report Friday night before the final designations are posted 90 minutes before the 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday.
Pribula's ankle was dislocated in Week 9 against Vanderbilt when attempting a quarterback sneak at the goal line. True freshman Matt Zollers filled in while Pribula was injured. Pribula was listed as doubtful on Missouri's availability report leading up to the game against Mississippi State in Week 12.
With Missouri firmly out of the College Football Playoff race and just two games remaining in the season, the Missouri staff wanted to make a conscious decision with Pribula's status.
"Playing against an elite defense, you don't want to put somebody out there who can't compete at the highest level," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday in a press conference. "And knowing how aggressive and attacking they (the Oklahoma defense) are, it would be a detriment to our team, and to Beau to put him out there if he's not able to play up to his level."
Before his injury, Pribula had completed 158 of his 227 pass attempts for 1,685 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for 221 yards, five touchdowns and 71 carries.
After competing with redshirt junior Sam Horn for the starting job in fall camp, Pribula was named the starter after Horn suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the season.
If Pribula plays, he'll have to play against an elite Oklahoma defense.
"Coach Venables always talks about having a fourth-and-1 mentality, it feels like their defense matches that intensity at all times," Drinkwitz said. "So it's a tough challenge. I think their defensive line, obviously, with the emergence of David Stone has been really critical for them."