Breaking Down Jabari Brady's Outlook With Mizzou Football

The Missouri Tigers are becoming notorious for recruiting high-level wide receivers with the help of wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler and, of course, head coach Eli Drinkwitz. It's a position that the Tigers haven't had a shortage of talent at for quite a while and Florida native Jabari Brady is the next in line to fit that title.

Brady was the highest-ranked wide receiver in Missouri's 2026 recruiting class by a wide margin and he very well could be the next of many young contributors at the position. He's also joining a position room that may have some uncertainty at its bottom end.

Here's a look at what Brady could bring to the table for the Tigers, along with a peak into his rise to being a composite top-1,000 prospect.

Player Info

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 206 pounds

Hometown: North Lauderdale, Florida

High school: Monarch High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 86 position, No. 79 state

On3/Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 86 position, No. 75 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 53 position, No. 51 state



Other notable offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Miami and others.

High School Career

Brady ended his high school playing days with Monarch High School as a multi-year productive wide receiver. Since his freshman season in 2022, Brady has been one of the top receivers for the Knights. He ended that career with 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns on 64 receptions in 2025, finishing with a 7-5 record.

Brady didn't play his entire junior season with Monarch, having started with Chaminade-Madonna Prep. Once arriving back at his original high school, he logged 485 yards and seven touchdowns in only seven games, which led his team. His sophomore season featured 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns, while ending his freshman campaign with 864 yards and six endzone appearances.

Monarch's deepest playoff run during Brady's time there came in 2023 during his sophomore season, where it went 11-3 and made it to the semifinals of the Florida Class 4M playoffs.

Fit with the Tigers

Dynamic athleticism is a clear trait that Peeler and Drinkwitz look for while recruiting wide receivers. Brady fits that bill, having proved himself as a dynamic track athlete and basketball player while also excelling as a wideout. His track speed and vertical leaping ability from basketball show up frequently on his tape and who he is as a wide receiver.

Brady's stout 6-foot-1, 206-pound frame makes him physically imposing with the ball in his hands and his 11.23 100-meter dash time makes him hard to catch. That blend of size and speed is exactly what makes him a slippery player to stop once the ball is in his hands and before it's even thrown.

Mizzou WR commit Jabari Brady (@_jbrady1) put on a show this past week in a 39-0 playoff win over Doral Academy (FL)



He hauled in 8 receptions for 209 yards and 3 TD



Take a look at some of his best plays: @MizzouSI pic.twitter.com/JJ1oqcQqhf — Mason Woods (@mawoods_) November 17, 2025

A bulk of Brady's production appears to come after the catch, but that doesn't mean he has crisp route-running ability. It's an area he can improve in as he continues his college development, but there are positives there. He ran a lot of fade routes in high school, which will change in college. Brady is a good early separator and can beat slower defensive backs off the line of scrimmage, which typically leads to big hits down the field.

Developing his routes in the middle of the field, along with the short and quick ones, will develop his game further as a player. It's worth noting that though he is quick, he's not a complete burner. Brady won't be fast enough compared to college defensive backs to beat them on speed alone.

Like many incoming freshman wide receivers, Brady will have to learn Missouri's blocking schemes quickly. That really wasn't something he was asked to do much in high school, which makes sense, but Drinkwitz typically has high expectations for his young wide receivers in that department. That likely will be the biggest adjustment for him moving forward.

When will he play?

Like most true freshmen, it'll be hard to predict where Brady will fit in right away with the Tigers. He's got plenty of names ahead and around him in the wide receiver room, but there are some unproven talents in that category that are in the same boat as him.

That being said, Missouri, in some capacity, has seen a trend of freshmen wide receivers climb the ranks of the room and find production. Last season, Donovan Olugbode broke out and became arguably the top target for the Tiger offense. Two years prior, it was Marquis Johnson. Current Chicago playmaker Luther Burden III also had a memorable freshman year in 2022.

Players like Olugbode, Johnson and Burden have created a path for any freshman pass-catcher at Missouri to carve out a role early in their careers. Brady seems to be the most likely of Missouri's three freshmen this coming season because he showed the most promise in high school.

At a minimum, Brady should be ready to help out the offense in 2027. It wouldn't be shocking, however, if offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and Drinkwitz find a way to get him involved this season.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: In a room with uncertainty in 2027, Brady undergoes one year of development and is a contributor next year as either a redshirt freshman or true sophomore.

Floor: Lack of playing time early leads to Brady transferring out of the program.

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