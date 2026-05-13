Breaking Down Johnnie Jones' Outlook with Mizzou Football

The first freshman analyzed in this series was 3-star Pennsylvania quarterback Gavin Sidwar. There's a real chance that Johnnie Jones becomes Sidwar's most important teammate in their class.

Jones is the second evaluation Missouri On SI will publish this month as we take in-depth looks at each incoming Tiger freshman. Here's what Missouri is getting from its highest-rated tackle in the class.

Player Info

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 305 pounds

Hometown: Venice, Florida

High school: Venice High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Four stars

247Sports: No. 108 nationally, No. 21 position, No. 14 state

On3/Rivals: No. 151 nationally, No. 15 position, No. 19 state

ESPN: No. 223 nationally, No. 23 position, No. 34 state



Other notable offers: Ole Miss, Miami, Georgia, Oklahoma. Also previously committed to UCLA.

High School Career

Jones began his high school days at Palmetto High School in Palmetto, Florida. While his football stats aren't accurately accessible, he did notably suit up for the basketball team, averaging 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, showcasing versatile athleticism.

He then transferred to Berkley Prep, where he played left tackle and defensive line while helping his team win the first state title in school history. He was the starting left tackle in his junior 2024 season, but decided to transfer to Venice for his 2025 senior campaign. He once again started at left tackle, helping his team reach the state title game of Florida's 7A playoffs.

Fit with the Tigers

While Missouri has a new offensive coordinator in former Michigan OC Chip Lindsey, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Brandon Jones are both back for the 2026 season.

"I think offensive line is a developmental position, so if you can get the guys with the right STI — size, toughness and instincts," Drinkwitz said on National Signing Day. "And then get a chance to develop them and coach (Ryan) Russell’s strength program. Those guys aren't as easy to find out of the portal as you want. So again, if you can water your own grass and develop those players, and you can get them for a price that makes sense, then let's do it that way.”

While many of Missouri's offensive linemen are more run blockers than pass-protectors, Jones, as he currently stands, is more of the latter.

His agile frame allows him to keep up with quick-burst edge rushers, perhaps which can be credited toward his basketball days. He'll certainly see his fair share speed rushers of in the Southeastern Conference, but he may need more time to develop his strength to hold his own against power rushers.

It wasn't often Jones was beaten off the bend — sneaking by the 6-foot-6 athlete is no easy task, given his agility and long arms.

Regardless, Jones is quite the athlete who, with time, can be molded into a high-quality starter in Missouri's system that has performed oh-so well in recent seasons.

When Will He Play?

Most offensive linemen aren't playing significant snaps in their freshman season. Jones likely won't be any different — there's loads of talent ahead of him at both left and right tackle, ranging from returners like Cayden Green and Jack Lange, to transfers like Josh Atkins and Luke Work. Jones playing in 2026 wouldn't be a disaster because of a lack of talent, but would more likely mean the Tigers were struck by the injury bug once again.

That being said, both Green and Atkins are set to exhaust their eligibility after the 2026 season, barring a five-in-five exception for Green. Work will still have another season past 2026, but Jones is Missouri's only offensive tackle from the 2026 freshman class. He joins Lange as the only four-star offensive tackle prospects on Missouri's roster from any of the last three classes.

It's nearly impossible to predict who Missouri may add in the transfer portal in the coming offseasons, but Jones could be slotted to play significant snaps as early as 2027, if not in 2028.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Spends freshman year developing and turns into a quality, rotational player in 2027 season and a future starter in seasons following.

Floor: Transfers early in career before ever playing a meaningful role at Missouri.

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