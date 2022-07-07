Georgia Defensive Players to Watch vs Missouri Week 5

After Georgia gave up just 267.9 total yards per game in 2021, ranking No. 2 to Wisconsin nationally, surely the Bulldogs will not be a defensive juggernaut again?

Well, with elite recruiting every year, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will still operate an elite group of players. Ready or not, Missouri will be taking on one of the nation’s best defenses when Georgia comes to Columbia in Week 5.

The most important note about Georgia would be its defensive front. It’s still massive and agile. For the Missouri offense to be consistent against this 3-4 base front, it needs to find a couple of running plays that can consistently produce yards.

Being in obvious passing situations versus Georgia’s defenses does not lend itself to good fortune, and 2022 will not be an exception. Here’s a look at four Georgia defenders that Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff must be careful of.

DL Jalen Carter

Projected by many to end up being a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter is a rare physical talent that can be a speed rusher at over 300 pounds, yet also two-gap by way of taking on two offensive linemen to free up Georgia linebackers. With Carter’s athleticism, Georgia has even placed him at fullback during goal-line situations. Expect Carter to move around from nose tackle to defensive end in an effort to keep Missouri’s offense guessing.

CB Kelee Ringo

The man that sealed the National Championship versus Alabama with a pick-six in the fourth quarter. That’s Ricks. Entering his third season in Athens, he’s one of the most rangy and experienced cornerbacks in college football. Teams will likely stay away from Ricks when possible, Missouri included. In 2021, Ringo had two interceptions, eight pass breakups, a tackle for loss, a sack, and 34 total tackles.

DE Robert Beal

Beal is one of the unsung heroes for Georgia. He’s not talked about as much as other Bulldogs, but he gets the job done off the edge as evidenced by 6.5 sacks last season. That total led Georgia, and that’s a team with multiple first-round picks along the defensive line from last season. Beal will rotate in and out of the lineup with Georgia’s depth, but he’s going to be especially important for Missouri to account for when it needs to pass the football.

S Christopher Smith

If there’s a Georgia defensive player that consistently finds the football in big moments, Smith is it. Three interceptions, four pass breakups and 34 total tackles tell part of the tale. Smith did not miss even one rep versus Clemson, Tennessee and Alabama. Coach Smart knows the value of Smith, and he keeps his playmaker on the field to close on passes, stuff the run and even blitz. He’s a player the Tigers must be wary of any time he’s on the field.

