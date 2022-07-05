Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs Missouri Week 5

For the Missouri Tigers to knock off the Georgia Bulldogs, they will need to slow down several future NFL players.

Georgia returns a talented and experienced running back, has an elite tight end, and the wide receiver corps has a promising talent. Will the Tigers’ defense rise to the occasion of playing against Georgia’s offense?

To do that, there’s one player that needs to be slowed down above all else despite him not likely being a part of the 2023 NFL Draft. Quarterback Stetson Bennett does not wow with his arm strength or his ability to sprint by defenders. He does win football games by being clutch.

For Missouri to slow down Georgia , they will need to play disciplined football, and they will need top defensive ends like Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat to pressure Bennett when possible. Finding ways to come up with run stops to slow down the Bulldogs’ rushing attack is also important.

Here’s a look at key Georgia offensive players to watch.

QB Stetson Bennett

The ringleader, Bennett is capable of being the player that makes the special play that few can predict or describe. He did that against Alabama in the National Championship game, connecting on multiple passes in the fourth quarter that NFL signal callers would tip their cap in acceptance. Without those throws, Georgia probably does not win the championship.

While not asked to pass the ball around like Alabama’s Bryce Young, Bennett is a quality passer overall, too. It’s not just like he showed up and had one really good quarter against the Crimson Tide.

He threw for 2,862 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. Bennett also completed 64.5% of his passes. Finally, Bennett can take off and run when needed. He’s definitely fleet of foot, with 259 yards on the ground and a rushing score to his credit.

WR Adonai Mitchell

This is the young receiver that Georgia needs to step up. He’s long and tall at 6-4 and 190 pounds. The speed is there as well, and Georgia did use him often during the championship run last season.

Mitchell caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown between the SEC Title game versus Alabama, National Semi-Final game versus Michigan, and the National Title game versus Alabama. Seeing him be consistently targeted is a sign that head coach Kirby Smart and his offensive staff like this young man’s potential, as well as having trust that he knows the offensive playbook.

For the year, Mitchell caught 29 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 14.7 yards per catch.

The next step for Mitchell is becoming a go-to receiver. He’s going to see a lot of passes come his way, as well as numerous top SEC cornerbacks standing in front of him in an attempt to keep him away from the football. Mitchell needs to be up for the challenge for the Bulldogs to reach their offensive potential.

TE Brock Bowers

Bowers represents Georgia’s primary playmaker. He scored an eye-opening 13 touchdowns as a true freshman for the Bulldogs. Most college tight ends are lucky to score that many in their college careers. When Georgia is in the red zone, Missouri must pay particular attention to this young man.

For 2021, Bowers caught 56 passes for 882 yards. Also notable, he averaged 15.8 yards per catch, a rare accomplishment for a tight end.

When it was an important down, more often than not, Bennett looked to Bowers to move the sticks or score a touchdown. He even became a prime threat with screens, something tight ends rarely get to do.

Bowers could end up being college football’s best tight end this season, especially with the chemistry he has with Bennett returning to the lineup.

RB Kenny McIntosh

A Georgia offensive preview without a running back is just not a complete look at the Bulldogs. McIntosh finally gets his chance to start after sitting behind quality runners for three seasons.

He did produce 330 yards and three touchdowns last season despite being the third-team running back. Look for him to at least reach the 800-yard plateau this upcoming season, as he’s likely to be the primary ball carrier along with rising sophomore Kendall Milton.

McIntosh is also a threat in the passing game, as evidenced by 22 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns last season. Georgia could throw McIntosh the ball more in 2022 with his increased playing time offering more chances to be involved in the passing game.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here