Mizzou Coach Drinkwitz Comments on USC, Big 10 Expansion

What would the college football offseason be without realignment news? Another round of realignment was announced on Thursday afternoon, as news broke that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins would be leaving the Pac 12 for the Big Ten.

The news spread like wildfire, as one would imagine it would, with fans and analysts alike offering their two cents on the matter. However, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz also weighed in on Twitter as well.

Drinkwitz is, of course, referring to the 'Alliance' that was formed between the Pac 12, Big Ten and ACC last summer after it was revealed the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

With the news of UCLA and USC's departure, which is rumored to occur in 2024, Drinkwitz was one of several to call in question just how strong this alliance is with the Big Ten poaching two Pac 12 members.

What comes next will drastically change the college sports landscape even further, as it is unlikely that the Big Ten will stop at adding UCLA and USC. As things currently sit, college sports are heading towards the formation of super conferences, and the Big Ten wants to get ahead of the curve.

While the Big Ten is not likely done, it could lead to further SEC expansion as they look to keep up with the current climate. There's no telling how college sports will look five years from now, and all fans can do is buckle up and enjoy the ride.

