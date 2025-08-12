Curtis Peagler Embracing Surprising Role on Mizzou Offensive Line
When Eli Drinkwitz said the Missouri Tigers would pose some different looks on the offensive line for the final week of fall camp, junior offensive guard Curtis Peagler was not on the shortlist of names many thought would see some time with the starting group
This ended up being the case in sessions of practice open to the media on Monday, and it's an opportunity he took full advantage of. But, if you ask the rising lineman from Demopolis, Alabama, he's exuding pure joy, gratitude and happiness.
"Man, to be honest with you, I'm just happy to play football," Peagler said to reporters Tuesday. "Take advantage of my opportunity and see how it goes."
Peagler has now been thrust into a unique situation where he may have a chance to move up the depth chart. On Monday, he worked with the first lineup playing right guard.
As Peagler continues to rise up the depth chart and make a name for himself, it becomes clearer that he's made some significant improvements in his game. Four years in the program might be the biggest reason behind those improvements.
"Hard work and dedication," Peagler said. "It took me a minute. Obviously, I've been here a minute, but it took me a while to kind of hone in, gather myself and work my technique."
Peagler is a player who has high expectations for himself. Despite not seeing the field much in his prior three seasons with the team, the improvement he's shown is enough to please him.
"I think I've met those goals," Peagler said. "I always think there's more room for improvement. But I think, like I said, just continue to be myself and just continue to work."
His self belief has also increased in his years in Columbia.
"I'll say confidence, I think that was a big reason why I took that next step, just believing in myself and just putting the work every day," Peagler said.
Peagler is now a veteran within Missouri's program, and certainly has some advice and mentorship to offer. That being said, there are still players with more playing experience with exactly that to provide to a player like Peagler, who's yet to see significant snaps.
This fall, one of those players for Peagler has been Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice. The graduate student has been around for quite a while, and having him as a mentor would be a welcome opportunity for anyone, including Peagler.
The two do plenty both on and off the field together in hopes of improvement. In many ways, Giudice has begun to show Peagler what it takes to take yet another step.
"Every day or every opportunity, every time we have off, we'll just watch film, stretch, just do the extra thing," Peagler said.
One of those areas was in his run protection, an area he thoroughly enjoys. It's also an area he trusts himself in at this point in his college football career.
"I love to run the ball," Peagler said. I'll say one of my strongest things is my hands. A lot of times, working with a defensive-end type body, I think my hands saved me a lot of the time."
Peagler, a fascinating surprise to the depth of the offensive line, may be one of the most improved players on the entire roster. Whether he'll play in the regular season is a large unknown, but he's starting to make a case for it.