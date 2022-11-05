Defense Leads Kentucky To First-Half Lead Over Missouri

The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers are locked in a defensive struggle in Columbia

The Missouri Tigers were looking to make it three straight SEC wins on Saturday when they welcomed quarterback Will Levis and the Kentucky Wildcats to Faurot Field in Columbia.

But through the first half of play, it might not be in the cards, with the Tigers trailing the Wildcats 7-3 in a defensive struggle heading into the locker room at halftime.

And a defensive struggle might be an understatement.

Through the first half of play, the Tigers have just 76 yards of total offense, including just 19 yards through the air on 7 of 9 passing (2.1 yards per attempt) from quarterback Brady Cook.

On the ground, Cody Schrader is leading the way with 13 carries for 56 yards.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the field, the Tigers have had the Wildcats, and the projected first-round pick Levis, to just 119 total yards - 95 of which came from Levis through the air on 6 of 11 passing.

The Tigers have also sacked Levis four times and held star running back Chris Rodriguez to 47 yards on 11 carries, 27 of which came on the final drive of the half.

The Tigers will hope to keep up the defensive pressure on Levis while trying to find a way to move the ball offensively against the talented Kentucky defense.

