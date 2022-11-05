Live In-Game Updates: Kentucky Misses FG, Mizzou Survives Cook's Fumble

The Missouri Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats clash in Columbia on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers will host the Kentucky Wildcats in Columbia on Saturday to kickoff November, as the two teams will matchup for their 13th all-time meeting.

In the second game last season, the Wildcats pulled away with a 35-28 win over the Tigers in Lexington to build a 8-4 all-time series lead over Mizzou. The teams first met back in 1965 before clashing again in 2012 when the Tigers arrived to the SEC.

The Wildcats entered 2022 with high expectations after a 10-3 record last season and a win over the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. But after being ranked as high as No. 7 with hopes of an appearance in the College Football Playoff, Kentucky has lost three of its last four and will be unranked headed into Saturday against Mizzou.

The Wildcats have failed to meet expectations on offense this season. Kentucky is averaging the second-fewest yards per game (352.6) and the fourth-fewest points (23.9).

Kentucky's strength lies in its defense, as the Wildcats are allowing the third-fewest points (19.9) and fourth-fewest yards (311.3) per game in the SEC.

The Tigers will be looking for back-to-back wins after taking down No. 25 South Carolina last week.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

FIRST QUARTER

The Tigers received the opening kickoff and immediately went three-and-out after some swarming defense from the Wildcats.

change of possession

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis begins the day for the Wildcats with a 39-yard completion to receiver Barion Brown. He then connected with tight end Jordan Dingle for a 17-yard third-down conversion on 3rd and 11.

TOUCHDOWN KENTUCKY: Levis was faced with another third down on the goal line, but found receiver Dane Key for a nine-yard touchdown.

Kentucky 7, Mizzou 0

change of possession

FIELD GOAL MIZZOU: Harrison Mevis nails a 44-yarder to put the Tigers on the board.

change of possession

The Wildcats tried to respond with their own field goal. But after seven plays, Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo missed a 43-yard field goal.

change of possession

The Tigers were looking to respond with the favorable field position, but quickly went three-and-out,

change of possession

The final play of the quarter saw the Kentucky offense and the Mizzou defense get into a bit of a scuffle.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

After the scuffle, Joseph Charleston and Ty'Ron Hopper came up with back-to-back sacks to force a Kentucky punt.

change of possession

Cook took a deep shot to Dominic Lovett, but the Kentucky secondary was called for pass interference that helped extend the drive on third down.

FUMBLE MIZZOU: Cook was looking to run on third down, but lost the football without being touched as Kentucky recovered. The Wildcats were already set up in Tigers territory.

change of possession

But the Mizzou defense forced another long field-goal attempt from Ruffolo, who left it short to give the ball back to the Tigers.

change of possession

