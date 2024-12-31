Despite Early Exit, Wease Shines in Final Game of Mizzou Career
NASHVILLE - Theo Wease Jr. didn't have to play in the Music City Bowl.
He's not a surefire draft pick either but there are no doubts Wease increased his odds of it happening this season. Regardless, he never showed any signs of sitting out his final chance to play in a Missouri uniform.
"I don't think opting out really crossed my mind," Wease said prior to the bowl game. "I just think my love for the game. Just getting another opportunity to play football and I don't take that for granted at all."
Missing Luther Burden III was always going to make a difference for the Tigers as well, leaving Wease as the next man up, with others behind. Even if it was only for a single half of football, Wease did about everything he could to move the Tiger offense forward. The Tigers would go on to win 27-24 thanks to some late heroics from a large group of players but Wease's contributions were certainly missed.
A productive first half from Wease and the Missouri offense allowed for 14 points to be entered on the scoreboard, one of which was at the hands of Wease. His first-half outing featured five receptions for 75 yards and his lone touchdown in the first quarter, with quarterback Brady Cook finding him on a corner route in the back of the end zone. Two of his five catches went for 20 or more yards and one for 18.
His time as a Tiger came to an end a half early, suffering an upper-body injury at the end of the second quarter after a physical hit. The pass break-up and contact from Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa stopped an important play, while simultaneously leaving the Tigers without its leading receiver.
"What an unbelievable first half," Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "Took an injury and couldn't return in the game and he laid it all on the line for us."
Even if it wasn't for a whole game, Wease's performance against the Hawkeyes perfectly encapsulates his time with the Tigers. He was consistent and effective while showing off his route-running ability and hands. Above all that, he showed and pride for his team, even if it was only for 30 minutes.
Fortunately for the Tigers, others stepped up in his absence. Sophomore Marquis Johnson was always destined to see the field significantly in this matchup, but Daniel Blood and Logan Muckey also secured big receptions down the stretch. The younger receiving talent was forced to grow up fast to leave Nashville with a victory.
"The younger guys, they're stepping up," Wease said. "They're not younger guys no more."
With Wease's career over, his sights are now set on the NFL. He doesn't have the draft hype and stock of his receiving partner Burden, but with his recent performances, his chances may have raised.
Wease finished his senior season with 809 yards and three touchdowns on 55 receptions, posting two games with 100 receiving yards or more against Buffalo and Arkansas. He also finished with 1,491 career receiving yards in his time with Missouri. Wease delivered Tiger fans plenty of memories in his time in Columbia, Mo, leaving a stamp on Missouri football history in just two years.