Eli Drinkwitz Addresses Head Coach Hiring Cycle Rumors
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz thinks the "No. 1issue amongst college football" is the outside noise and rumors that surround each program.
Some of the top noise surrounding Missouri's coaching staff over the last two weeks has been rumors about Drinkwitz himself, along with offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, involved for head coach jobs at other schools.
"Whether good, bad or indifferent, there's no such thing as journalistic integrity on social media," Drinkwitz said in a press conference Tuesday. "There's just wild, outlandish reporting."
Ahead of Missouri's game against Alabama, a report from Riley McFerran of On3 stated that Moore interviewed for the Arkansas head coach job less than a week before the Tigers' game against the Crimson Tide.
With the Penn State head coach job opening Sunday, Drinkwitz's name has already popped up on several lists as a candidate for the Nittany Lions.
"I'll bet every sitting head coach has been listed as a candidate for some job so far," Drinkwitz said. "As a team, as a coach, we got to ignore the noise and focus on the things that we can control."
Moore's name has been involved in rumors for several head coaching jobs each offseason joining Missouri's staff ahead of the 2023 season. But in regards to Moore interviewing for Arkansas job, Drinkwitz says the report was a "complete lie."
"He never interviewed," Drinkwitz said. "Didn't talk to anybody at Arkansas. It's a bunch of bull crap put out there to try to create distractions and narrative."
With Drinkwitz's name being associated with other jobs, the only thing he takes it as is respect for what he and his staff have done with the program.
"So how do I block it out? I ignore it," Drinkwitz said. "As far as my name associated with everything, that's awesome for the University of Missouri. It means we're doing something really good."